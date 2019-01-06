Deaths in Longford - Sunday, January 6, 2019

Philip Hourican, Dunbeggan, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, January 5 of Philip Hourican, Dunbeggan, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brother Joe, sister Rena and brother in law Seamus. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Finnegans Funeral Home, Cavan on Sunday, January 6 from 4pm to 6pm, arriving at St Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe at 7pm.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday, January 7 with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Walsh, Cloontuskert, Roscommon

The death occurred, suddenly, at Naas General Hospital, on Wednesday, January 2 of Patrick Walsh, Cloontuskert, Roscommon. Beloved son of Bridget and the late Patrick; sadly missed by his loving mother, sisters Maryann and Bridget, aunt Ann, niece Jen, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Monday, January 7 from 2pm to 4.30pm at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon. Removal on Tuesday, January 8 to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague, arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Cloontuskert Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397. May He Rest In Peace.

Michael Vincent McMorrow, Cornacloy, Glenfarne, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle, on Saturday, January 5 of Michael Vincent McMorrow, Cornacloy, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his loving children, John (Trim), Martin (Paris), Marian (Strokestown), Breege (Galway), Michelle (Strokestown), Olivia (Ennis), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, on Sunday evening, January 6 from 5pm to 7pm with removal to St Michael's Church, Glenfarne to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, January 7 at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Abbey Haven Nursing Home.

Josephine Prior (née McHugh), Drumderg, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital in the loving care of her family, on Sunday, January 6 of Josephine Prior (née McHugh), Drumderg, Ballinamore, Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late Jim Joe. Sadly missed by her loving family Gerry, Paddy (Dunboyne), Brian (New York), Seamus, Sean, Damien, Raymond and Paul, brother Micheal (England), sister Mary McGoldrick (Belturbert), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Monday, January 7 from 2pm until 6pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Monday evening, arriving at St Brigid's Church, Corraleehan at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, January 8 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

There will be shuttle bus in operation on Monday from Corraleehan Church to house from 2pm until 6pm.

Margaret (Peggy) Ellis (née Duffy), Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital,of Margaret (Peggy) Ellis (née Duffy), Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim. Beloved wife of Liam and much loved mother of Richard, Padraig, Gayle and Gerry. Daughter in law, Kathleen, Brother in law, Jimmy, Beloved grandchildren, Aisling , Maìread, Siobhan, Liam, Katelynn, Nicole,sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday, January 7 from 2pm to 5pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St Patrick’s Church, Mohill. Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday morning, January 8 followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie