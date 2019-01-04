Deaths in Longford - Friday, January 4, 2019

Peter Kelly, Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at St Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin, on Wednesday, January 2 of Peter Kelly (former Fianna Fàil TD and Cllr) Lanherne, Battery Road, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maura (Hester), daughter Emily Doherty (Dublin), sons Peter (London) and Joseph (Melbourne), son-in-law Eoin, daughter-in-law Vivian, grandchildren Patrick, Sophie and Michael, brothers Pat (Canada), Vincent (Cork), John (Longford) and Frank (Cavan), sisters Mary Hester (Dublin) and Claire Bradley (Cork), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and very good friends.Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home at Battery Road, Longford (N39C2W6) on Friday, January 4 from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning, January 5 to St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Conference of St. Vincent de Paul (Donation box in Cathedral or to any family member). Family time Saturday morning please. Parking available at Connolly Barracks on Friday evening.



Bridget McKiernan (née Grey), Aughagreagh, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Thursday, January 3 of Bridget McKiernan (née Grey), Aughagreagh, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Frank, daughters Mary and Margaret and grandson Martin. Deeply regretted by her sons Joey and Tony, daughters Nancy and Geraldine, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of her son and daughter-in-law Joey and Marion on Friday, January 4 from 2pm until 5.30pm with removal arriving at St Colmcille Church, Aughnacliffe for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 5 at 11am with burial in adjoining cemetery.



Thomas (Tom) Nugent, 66 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Rathowen, Westmeath



The death occurred on Thursday, January 3 of Thomas (Tom) Nugent, 66 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Longford and formerly of Rathowen, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents Christy and Bridie and his brother-in-law Eamon. Tom will be sadly missed by his sisters Anne and Bridgie, brother-in-law Brendan, nephews Aidan, Paddy, Declan and Martin, nieces Jennifer and Emer, grand nephews, grand-nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Tom will be fondly remembered by the staff and his friends from St Christopher's, Longford, and Hill View House, Aughnacliffe, Longford.

As you rest in peaceful sleep, Your memory we will always keep. Rest In Peace Tom.

Reposing at his home (No 66 Devine Crescent), Edgeworthstown, on Friday, January 4 from 2pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 5 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown followed by burial in Aughfin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Christopher's, Longford c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. (Family time on Saturday morning please).

Jimie Foley, Moydow, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar General Hospital on Monday, December 31 of Jimie Foley, Moydow, Longford. Jimie will be forever missed by his loving wife Bridie, brothers Liam (Killashee) and Patrick (England), sisters Mary,Teresa and Kitty (England), brother-in-law John Meenly (England), sisters-in-law Eileen, Sheila and Kathleen (England), nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

His nature was loving and giving, His heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved him, His memory will never grow old. Rest in peace Jimie.

Funeral Mass on Friday, January 4 at 11 am in St Mary's Church, Moydow, followed with burial in Moydow Cemetery. Family flowers only please.





John Joseph Cronogue, Cardiff, Wales / Kilkenny and late of Granard, Co Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, in Kilkenny, on Saturday, December 29 of John Joseph Cronogue, Cardiff, Wales / Kilkenny and late of Granard, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Margaret, daughters Ann Marie and Petra, son Paul, step daughters Patricia, Anita and Elaine, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister Ann, brother Peter, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May John Joseph Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass on Friday, January 4 at 10am in The Church of the Assumption, Callan. Cremation will take place afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin at 1.30pm.

Witold Fila, Pauric Colum Heights, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, December 29 of Witold Fila, Pauric Colum Heights, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Poland. Sadly missed by and remembered with love by his family, wife Ewa, daughters Kinga and Marzena, sons Patryk, Lukasz, sisters, daughter-in-law Monika, sons-in-law Michael and Mariusz, grandchildren Eryk, Michaela, Kuba, Nikola, Oliwia and Aleks, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Friday, January 4 to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1.30pm.

Ann Keogh (née Donovan), Clooncullane, Strokestown, Roscommon / Tulsk, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon, on Wednesday, January 2 of Ann Keogh (née Donovan), Clooncullane, Strokestown, Roscommon / Tulsk, Roscommon and late of Cabra Drive, Dublin 7. Predeceased by her loving husband Marty, infant son John Patrick and sister Margaret. Ann will be sadly missed by her sons Bryan and David, daughters Katherine, Marion and Ann, son-in-law Tommy, daughters-in-law Catherine and Ita, grandchildren Eimear, Eoghan, Ailbhe, Cian and Sarah Jane, sister Kay, brothers P.J., Jackie, Tommy, Mel, Hubert and Frank, sisters-in-law, nieces, nehews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Removal on Friday morning, January 4 to the Church of Ss. Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

House private on Friday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund, Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon c/o Brady Funeral Directors.

Paddy Gaffney, Rathganny, Multyfarnham, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, and previously in the devoted care of Matron and staff of Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, on Tuesday, January 1 of Paddy Gaffney - Rathganny, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath and late of Irish Rail. Loving husband of Rachel and dear father of Helena, Paraic, Rachael and Bernie; he will be sadly missed by his wife and family, brother John, sisters Teresa, Bernie, Eileen and Annie, his beloved 10 grandchildren and great granddaughter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.May Paddy Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, January 4 at 11am in St Nicholas' Church followed by burial in St Peter's, The Rock Cemetery.

Daniel Hyland, Clarebawn, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Wednesday, January 2 of Daniel Hyland, Clarebawn, Cavan. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Friday morning, January 4 to arrive St Felim's Church, Ballinagh, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Drumavaddy cemetery.

Rose Mills (née Mc Morrow), Drimnagh, Dublin / Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at St James's Hospital, on Monday, December 31 of Rose Mills (née Mc Morrow), Drimnagh, Dublin 12 and formerly Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael, David and Derek, daughters in law Mary, Margaret and Maura, grandchildren Philip, Lindsey, Bryan, Fiona and Cleo, great-grandchildren Jack, Freya, Sadie and Millie, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, January 4 at 10am in Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mourne Road followed by burial in Cruagh Cemetery, Rathfarnham. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to the Mother McAuley Centre (donation box in church).

