Deaths in Longford - Thursday, January 3, 2019

Jimie Foley, Moydow, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar General Hospital on Monday, December 31 of Jimie Foley, Moydow, Longford. Jimie will be forever missed by his loving wife Bridie, brothers Liam (Killashee) and Patrick (England), sisters Mary,Teresa and Kitty (England), brother-in-law John Meenly (England), sisters-in-law Eileen, Sheila and Kathleen (England), nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

His nature was loving and giving, His heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved him, His memory will never grow old. Rest in peace Jimie.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Thursday, January 3 from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, January 4 at 11 am in St Mary's Church, Moydow, followed with burial in Moydow Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Please Note: Parking for Connell's Funeral Home is in Connolly's Barrack's, follow signs.

John Joseph Cronogue, Cardiff, Wales / Kilkenny and late of Granard, Co Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, in Kilkenny, on Saturday, December 29 of John Joseph Cronogue, Cardiff, Wales / Kilkenny and late of Granard, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Margaret, daughters Ann Marie and Petra, son Paul, step daughters Patricia, Anita and Elaine, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister Ann, brother Peter, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May John Joseph Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan, Kilkenny (R95 Y443) on Thursday, January 3 with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, January 4 at 10am in The Church of the Assumption, Callan. Cremation will take place afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin at 1.30pm.

Witold Fila, Pauric Colum Heights, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, December 29 of Witold Fila, Pauric Colum Heights, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Poland. Sadly missed by and remembered with love by his family, wife Ewa, daughters Kinga and Marzena, sons Patryk, Lukasz, sisters, daughter-in-law Monika, sons-in-law Michael and Mariusz, grandchildren Eryk, Michaela, Kuba, Nikola, Oliwia and Aleks, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Thursday, January 3 from 4.30pm until 6pm.Removal on Friday, January 4 to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1.30pm.

Patrick (Patsy) Reilly, Balrath, Slanemore, Westmeath / Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Portiuncula Nursing Home surrounded by his family, on Sunday, December 30 of Patrick (Patsy) Reilly, Balrath, Slanemore, Westmeath and formerly of Aughnagarron, Granard, Co Longford. Predeceased by his brother Henry. Sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine, his sons Michael, Padraig, Brendan, Ronan and daughter Laura. His sister May, his adored grandchildren Amy, Cara, Isla, Tom and Eamon. Daughter-in-law Anne Marie, son-in-law Oliver, Brendan’s partner Olivia and Ronan’s partner Michelle, along with his nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 3 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Carra, Granard, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Mary Culhane, Drumcondra, Dublin / Tarbert, Kerry / Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff of the Oisín Ward, St. Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park on Sunday, December 30 of Mary Culhane, late of Drumcondra, Dublin, formerly of Doonard, Tarbert, Co Kerry and Drumlish, Co Longford. Beloved sister of Helen, Ita, Pauline, JJ, Connie and the late Rosemary and beloved daughter of the late John (Jackie) and Rose. Sadly missed by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends and especially her long term friend Nora.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, January 3 at 10am at Corpus Christi Church, Homefarm Road, Drumcondra, followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium.No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Friends of St Mary’s Hospital at https://www.idonate.ie/1455_friends-of-st--mary-s-.html

May she rest in peace.

Denis McGarry, late of Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford / Athy, Kildare

The death occurred, on Saturday, December 29 of Denis McGarry, Cluain Mhuire, Athy and late of Annaly Park, Longford Town. Denis will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brothers Joe and Pat, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Thursday, January 3 to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Ann Keogh (née Donovan), Clooncullane, Strokestown, Roscommon / Tulsk, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon, on Wednesday, January 2 of Ann Keogh (née Donovan), Clooncullane, Strokestown, Roscommon / Tulsk, Roscommon and late of Cabra Drive, Dublin 7. Predeceased by her loving husband Marty, infant son John Patrick and sister Margaret. Ann will be sadly missed by her sons Bryan and David, daughters Katherine, Marion and Ann, son-in-law Tommy, daughters-in-law Catherine and Ita, grandchildren Eimear, Eoghan, Ailbhe, Cian and Sarah Jane, sister Kay, brothers P.J., Jackie, Tommy, Mel, Hubert and Frank, sisters-in-law, nieces, nehews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home in Clooncullane (Eircode F42 K798) on Thursday, January3 from 3pm until 7pm. Removal on Friday morning, January 4 to the Church of Ss. Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

House private on Friday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund, Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon c/o Brady Funeral Directors.

Trevor Brennan, Knockskehan, Lecarrow, Roscommon



The death occurred, tragically, on Monday, December 31 of Trevor Brennan, Knockskehan, Lecarrow, Roscommon. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents John and Marie, brother Declan, sister Sonya, brother-in-law Ciaran, Declans partner Edel, grandparents Teresa and Annie, nephews, niece, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many good friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Thursday morning, January 3 to St John's Church, Lecarrow arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Local Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

Paddy Gaffney, Rathganny, Multyfarnham, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, and previously in the devoted care of Matron and staff of Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, on Tuesday, January 1 of Paddy Gaffney - Rathganny, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath and late of Irish Rail. Loving husband of Rachel and dear father of Helena, Paraic, Rachael and Bernie; he will be sadly missed by his wife and family, brother John, sisters Teresa, Bernie, Eileen and Annie, his beloved 10 grandchildren and great granddaughter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.May Paddy Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Portiuncula Nursing Home Oratory on Thursday, January 3 from 4.30pm concluding at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, January 4 at 11am in St Nicholas' Church followed by burial in St Peter's, The Rock Cemetery.

Kevin Hussey, Eyre Square, Galway City, Galway / Curraghroe, Roscommon

The death occurred, suddenly, on Saturday, December 29 of Kevin Hussey, Eyre Square, Galway City, Galway / Curraghroe, Roscommon and formerly of Garrafrauns, Galway. He will be sadly missed by his sons Jimmy and Seán, his daughter Gráinne, their mother Fionnuala, his sister Rita, his extended family, relatives, teaching colleagues of Scoil Mhuire, Strokestown and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 3 at 11.30am in Strokestown Parish Church. Private burial on Friday, January 4, in Garrafrauns Cemetery, Galway.

Michael (Mickey) Reilly, Palmyra, Mullagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, January 1 of Michael (Mickey) Reilly, Palmyra, Mullagh, Cavan. Sadly missed by his brother Paddy, sisters Nellie, Kathleen, Mary, Peggy and Ann. brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews, grand-niece, extended family neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 3 at 10am in St Mary's Church, Cross followed by burial in Mullagh Cemetery. House Strictly Private at all times please.

Daniel Hyland, Clarebawn, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Wednesday, January 2 of Daniel Hyland, Clarebawn, Cavan. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, January 3 from 4pm until 9pm. Removal on Friday morning, January 4 to arrive St Felim's Church, Ballinagh, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Drumavaddy cemetery.

Rose Mills (née Mc Morrow), Drimnagh, Dublin / Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at St James's Hospital, on Monday, December 31 of Rose Mills (née Mc Morrow), Drimnagh, Dublin 12 and formerly Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael, David and Derek, daughters in law Mary, Margaret and Maura, grandchildren Philip, Lindsey, Bryan, Fiona and Cleo, great-grandchildren Jack, Freya, Sadie and Millie, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Thursday, January 3 from 6pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, January 4 at 10am in Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mourne Road followed by burial in Cruagh Cemetery, Rathfarnham. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to the Mother McAuley Centre (donation box in church).

