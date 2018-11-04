Deaths in Longford - Sunday, November 4, 2018

Austin McManus, Derryheelan, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness, on Friday, October 26 of Austin McManus, formerly of Derryheelan, Drumlish, Co Longford and London, England.

Deeply regretted by his wife June, brothers and sister, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in Glennons Funeral Home, Longford this Monday evening November 5 from 5.30pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Drumlish arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 6 at 12 noon with burial in local cemetery.

Annabel Loughlin, Delvin, Westmeath



The death occurred on Friday, November 2 of Annabel Loughlin, Delvin, Westmeath. Dearly beloved and only daughter of Enda and Eileen Loughlin, devoted sister to brothers Senan and TJ, doting granddaughter to William and Eilish O’Driscoll and Peter and Pat Loughlin. Annabel will be forever missed by all of her loving family, extended family and the entire community of Delvin and Westmeath. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in her family home from 3-8pm on Monday, November 5. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, November 6 in the The Church of The Assumption, Delvin, arriving for 12 noon proceeding thereafter to Taghmon Cemetery Westmeath. All enquiries please to Massey Bros 01-4533333.

Maureen Bishop (née Mannion), formerly of Kings Heath, Birmingham and Caggle, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in gentle care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital, on Saturday, November 3 of Maureen Bishop (née Mannion), formerly of Kings Heath, Birmingham and Caggle, Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved wife of the late Sean and much loved mother to Kevin, Angela, Eamonn and Helen. She will be very sadly missed by her family, grandchildren Claire, Sean, Elise, Niamh, Orla, Iain, Niall and Jack, brothers Jim, Pat and Frank, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May She rest in peace.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Helen Raftery, Hyde Court, Roscommon (eircode F42 EW88) on Sunday evening, November 4 from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass and burial will take place at a later date in Birmingham.

