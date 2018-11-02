Deaths in Longford - Friday, November 2, 2018

Paddy Farrell, Carrowbeg, Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home in his 99th year, on Wednesday, October 31 of Paddy Farrell, Carrowbeg, Newtowncashel, Co Longford. Predeceased by his loving wife Cissie (Mary). Former long serving dedicated Fianna Fáil Councillor. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Mary Gallagher, Breda Garvey, Edel Maher, Sr. Gabrielle O.L.A. and Catherine Clerkin, sons Gerry, Michael, Paddy, Colm and Niall.Sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Frank, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home at Carrowbeg on Friday, November 2 from 12 noon until 5pm. Removal on Friday evening, November 2 to the Church of The Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 3 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.

Austin McManus, Derryheelan, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness, on Friday, October 26 of Austin McManus, formerly of Derryheelan, Drumlish, Co Longford and London, England.

Deeply regretted by his wife June, brothers and sister, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in Glennons Funeral Home, Longford this Monday evening November 5 from 5.30pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Drumlish arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 6 at 12 noon with burial in local cemetery.

Susan Hughes (née Reilly), Killinkere, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, on Thursday, November 1 of Susan Hughes (nee Reilly), South Dartmouth, Massachusetts, U. S.A and formerly of Killinkere, Co Cavan.

Deeply regretted by her loving son Brian and extended family and friends.

Reposing in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, Co Longford, this Friday evening November 2 from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 3 at 11.30am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Mary ‘Mollie’ Kilkenny (née Brady), Drimna, Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family in her 96th year, on Thursday, November 1 of Mary ‘Mollie’ Kilkenny, (nee Brady), Drimna, Cloone, Co Leitrim and formerly of Keeldra, Cloone, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Andrew (Kilkenny), her sister Bridie and her brother Michael. Much loved mother of son Patrick and daughter Mary. Mollie will be sadly missed by her brother Eddie and sister-in-law Marie (USA), son-in-law Kieran, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. May her beautiful soul rest in peace on this All Saints Day.

Mollie will repose in her home on Friday, November 2 from 11am to 5pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Cloone arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 3 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Cloone Cemetery. House private outside of reposing times please.

Kieran Smyth, 5 Academy Street, Kildare Town, Kildare / Mullahoran, Cavan

The death occurred, unexpectedly, aged 89 years, on Wednesday, October 31 of poet and songwriter, Kieran Smyth, 5 Academy Street, Kildare Town, Kildare / Mullahoran, Cavan. Predeceased by his nine siblings. He will be fondly remembered by his nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, his carer Eileen, friends and neighbours. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing on Friday evening, November 2 from 4pm at Kildare Funeral Home, Fairgreen, Kildare Town, until removal at 5.45pm to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town. Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 3 at 11am, followed by burial in Mullahoran Cemetery, Co. Cavan (N39KA44) (near Granard) arriving 2pm approximately.

