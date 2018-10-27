Deaths in Longford - Saturday, October 27, 2018 - evening

Mary Gaffney (née McGovern), Lear, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 93rd year, surrounded by her loving family in the excellent care of the staff at Our Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill, on Thursday, October 25 of Mary Gaffney (née McGovern), Lear, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Larry. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, her children; Declan and Noeleen, daughter-in-law and son-in-law, her 5 grandchildren, nieces, nephew and extended family, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law, Declan and Ellen Gaffney at Breanross North, Gortletteragh on Saturday, October 27 from 5pm - 10pm and on Sunday, October 28 from 1pm - 5pm with removal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh for 7.00pm. Funeral mass on Monday, October 29 at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private outside of reposing times please.



Ray Whelan, Rathwire, Killucan, Westmeath / Crumlin, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, October 25 of Ray Whelan, Greenfield Heights, Rathwire, Killucan, Co Westmeath and formerly of Donaghmede and Crumlin. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Marie, his children Liam, Jodi, Ray Jnr and Dermot, Jackie, sisters Rita and Moira, brother Thomas, grandchildren Sarah, David, Alex, Laura, Luke and Eoin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home this Sunday, October 28 from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 29 in St Joseph’s Church, Rathwire at 11am, with burial afterwards in local cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie