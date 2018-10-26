Deaths in Longford - Friday, October 26, 2018

Kathleen Colreavy, Forosa, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, October 24 of Kathleen Colreavy, Forosa, Drumlish, Longford and late of New Jersey USA, peacefully, in Tullamore Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by her nephews JP, Fr Michael (Abbeylara) and Raymond (Clooneen), relatives, family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her nephew's home JP and Josephine Campbell, Cloonohill, Drumlish, this Friday, October 26 from 4pm to 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning October 27 to St Thomas' Church, Fairglass, for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in Gortletteragh Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Osteoporosis Society.

House private outside of reposing times.



Pat ‘Paddy’ Connolly, Tullylannon, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death occurred on Wednesday, October 24 of Pat (Paddy) Connolly (Retired Garda Síochána) 'Prague' Tullylannon, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and formerly Westport, peacefully at home following an eventful life.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Eileen (nee Woods), son Kevin (Castlebar), daughter Jacinta Doherty (Cootehall), daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren Linda (London) and Paul (Australia), sisters Molly (Clonakilty) and Margaret (Wales), brother Tom (Naas), sisters-in-law Monica, Breda and Breege, brothers-in-law Finbarr and Tim, his many nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours, carers and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Friday, October 26 from 4pm until 8pm with removal on Saturday morning, October 27 to St Joseph's Church, Leitrim Village arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Drumshanbo New Cemetery. House private at all other times please. Family flowers only.



Kathleen Durkin (née McDonald), Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim / Carlow

The death occurred on Wednesday, October 24 of Kathleen Durkin (nee McDonald), Farnaught, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of England and Carlow, peacefully, at her daughter's residence, in her 98th year. Predeceased by her husband. Rest In Peace.

Removal to Killee Church, Carlow, on Friday morning October 26 for Funeral Mass at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

James Donnelly, St Brendan’s, Dublin Rd, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in St Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin, on Tuesday, October 23 of James Donnelly, St Brendan’s, Dublin Rd, Longford Town, Longford. James will be forever missed by his loving wife and best friend Eileen.

In life I loved you dearly, In death I love you still, In my heart you will hold a place, No one will ever fill. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, October 26 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim followed with burial in New cemetery. Family flowers only please. House Private Please.

Eileen Prior (née Kelleher), Lecken, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at the Breffni Care Centre, Ballyconnell, on Wednesday October 24 of Eileen Prior (nee Kelleher), Lecken, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Leitrim. She will be sadly missed by her husband Patsy, sons Peter & Patrick, daughter Regina, brothers Liam & Oliver, sister Maureen, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning October 26 at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Aughawillan followed by burial in Aughawillan new cemetery.

Rose Alcock (née Finnegan), Glasnevin, Dublin / Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Monday, October 22 of Rose Alcock (née Finnegan), Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly Marahill, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Beloved wife of the late Matt and mother of Gerard, Marie, Karen, Orla and the late Brendan. Rose will be sadly missed by her loving family, brother Dan, grandchildren Katie, Amy, Moya and Bronagh, son-in-law Brian, daughter-in-law Louise, her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Friday, October 26 to the Church of Our Mother of Divine Grace, Ballygall Road East arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by funeral to Glasnevin Cemetery. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Stewarts Hospital, Palmerstown.

Padraig Flynn, Driney, Drumcong, Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 23 of Padraig Flynn, Driney, Drumcong, Co Leitrim, peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his father James. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving mother Elizabeth, brothers Sean (Dublin) and Seamus (Drumshanbo), sisters Ita (Drumshanbo), Maura (England) and Geraldine (Galway), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews Kyle, Aaron, David, Colm, Luke and Enya, grandniece Chloe, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, October 26 at 11am in Brigid's Church, Drumcong with funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to a charity of your choice.

Seamus Meade, Killinure, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred on Monday, October 22 of Seamus Meade, Killinure, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath, late of Assumption Road, peacefully.

Predeceased by his parents Maureen & John, brother Anthony and sister Josephine. Sadly missed by his loving wife Regina, brothers John, Liam, Michael, Patrick, Francis, Edward & Paul, sisters Cora, Maureen, Rosemary & Ann, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home (88 Assumption Road, N37 E685) on Thursday, October 25 from 3pm until 7pm. Cremation will take place on Friday, October 26 in Shannon Crematorium at 5.30pm. House private on Friday morning please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, in lieu to South Westmeath Hospice. For donations, please click on link below: http://www.southwestmeathhospice.ie/donations/

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie