Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, October 23, 2018

Lucy Brady (née Carolan), Mullinroe, Dring, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, October 22 of Lucy Brady (nee Carolan), Mullinroe, Dring, Co Longford, peacefully at the residence of her daughter Caroline Harten, Carnagh Upper, Kilcogy, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by her husband Tommy, children Imelda and Thomas, son-in-law Sean and grandson Paurig. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Annette Fitzsimons, Mullahoran, Co Cavan, Patricia Kiernan, Kilcoone, Co Meath, Lucy Callaghan, Derrycasson, Dring, Co Longford and Caroline Harten, Mullahoran, Co Cavan, sons-in-law, brothers Kevin and Pete, USA, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, 14 grandchildren, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Finnegan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Tuesday evening October 23 from 5pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 24 in St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta at 11am with cremation at 1.30pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

James ‘Jimmy’ O'Connell, Lisduff, Elphin, Roscommon

The death occurred on Monday, October 22 of James ‘Jimmy’ O'Connell, Lisduff, Elphin, Roscommon, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon.He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters Sarah and Mary, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Wednesday, October 24 from 6pm followed by Removal at 7pm to Kiltrustan Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 25 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kiltrustan Cemetery.

Bridget ‘Bridie’ Tidbury (née Woods), Lough Rynn Drive, Tawnaghmore, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred on Saturday, October 20 of Bridget ‘Bridie’ Tidbury (nee Woods), Lough Rynn Drive, Tawnaghmore, Mohill, Leitrim.

She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Valmor, daughters Fiona, Loretta and Carmen, sons Conrad, Brendan and Nigel, sister in law, brothers in law, son in law Eamon, daughter in law Tracey, grandchildren Edward Jnr., Carmen, Ethan, Courtney, Brooke, Rhys, Konrad and Amy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Wednesday, October 24 from 6pm until 8pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday, October 25 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, for private Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm, interment afterwards in Mohill Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Sligo Hospice. c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.



John James Winters, Derreen, Drumcong, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, October 22 of John James Winters, Derreen, Drumcong, Co Leitrim, in the loving care of the staff of Arus Carolan Mohill.

Beloved husband of the late Josephine and father of Gerry and Pat. Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters- in-law, Pauline and Gemma, Grandchildren, Andrew, Peter, Karl, James, Zack, Adam and Ben. Sisters Rose and Bridie, sister in law Maureen, brother in law Brendan, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St Patrick’s Hospital Chapel Carrick-On-Shannon on Tuesday, October 23 from 4pm - 6pm. Removal to St Bridget's Church, Drumcong arriving at 7pm. Funeral mass at 11am on Wednesday, October 24. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Margaret McGahern (née Gilhooley), Corfree, Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and staff at Castlemanor Nursing Home, Cavan, on Monday, October 22 of Margaret McGahern, Corfree, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by her husband John F (Sonny). Deeply regretted by her loving family; Maureen Smith (Gowna) Pat McGahern (Rathoath), Rosaleen Sheils (Drumcondra), Kathleen Lee (Longford), Noeleen Conneely (Castleknock), Sean McGahern (Gowna), sons-in-law; Paddy, Gus, Seamus and Padraic, daughters-in-law; Anna and Una. Also sadly missed by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and a large circle of close neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence in Corfree on Tuesday, October 23 from 4pm to 10pm and Wednesday October 24 from 12 noon to 4pm, with removal to the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna to arrive for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, October 25 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private all other times.

Josephine Gilmartin, Corryard Court, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, October 21 of Josephine Gilmartin, Corryard Court, Drumshanbo, Leitrim and formerly of Greaghfarna, Drumshanbo, peacefully at Drumderrig Private Nursing Home.

Josephine, beloved sister of the late Maura McGovern. She will be sadly missed by her nephew, and nieces. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday, October 23 from 5pm - 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 24 at 12 noon in St Patrick’s Church followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.



Eileen Brennan (née Waldron), The Rocks, Crossdoney, Cavan / Arklow, Wicklow

The death occurred on Friday, October 19 of Eileen Brennan, The Rocks, Crossdoney and late of Coolmore, Arklow, Co Wicklow, who died peacefully at Cavan General Hospital.

Reposing at her home on Monday, October 22 from 6pm until 10pm. Removal on Tuesday morning October 23 to St Felim's Church, Ballinagh, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in Barndarrig Cemetery, Co Wicklow at approximately 3.30pm. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie