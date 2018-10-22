Deaths in Longford - Monday, October 22, 2018 - evening

Lucy Brady (née Carolan), Mullinroe, Dring, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, October 22 of Lucy Brady (nee Carolan), Mullinroe, Dring, Co Longford, peacefully at the residence of her daughter Caroline Harten, Carnagh Upper, Kilcogy, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by her husband Tommy, children Imelda and Thomas, son-in-law Sean and grandson Paurig. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Annette Fitzsimons, Mullahoran, Co Cavan, Patricia Kiernan, Kilcoone, Co Meath, Lucy Callaghan, Derrycasson, Dring, Co Longford and Caroline Harten, Mullahoran, Co Cavan, sons-in-law, brothers Kevin and Pete, USA, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, 14 grandchildren, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Finnegan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Tuesday evening October 23 from 5pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 24 in St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta at 11am with cremation at 1.30pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

Margaret McGahern (née Gilhooley), Corfree, Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and staff at Castlemanor Nursing Home, Cavan, on Monday, October 22 of Margaret McGahern, Corfree, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by her husband John F (Sonny). Deeply regretted by her loving family; Maureen Smith (Gowna) Pat McGahern (Rathoath), Rosaleen Sheils (Drumcondra), Kathleen Lee (Longford), Noeleen Conneely (Castleknock), Sean McGahern (Gowna), sons-in-law; Paddy, Gus, Seamus and Padraic, daughters-in-law; Anna and Una. Also sadly missed by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and a large circle of close neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence in Corfree on Tuesday, October 23 from 4pm to 10pm and Wednesday October 24 from 12 noon to 4pm, with removal to the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna to arrive for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, October 25 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private all other times.

Josephine Gilmartin, Corryard Court, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, October 21 of Josephine Gilmartin, Corryard Court, Drumshanbo, Leitrim and formerly of Greaghfarna, Drumshanbo, peacefully at Drumderrig Private Nursing Home.

Josephine, beloved sister of the late Maura McGovern. She will be sadly missed by her nephew, and nieces. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Monday, October 22 from 8pm - 10pm and on Tuesday, October 23 from 5pm - 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 24 at 12 noon in St Patrick’s Church followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.



Eileen Brennan (née Waldron), The Rocks, Crossdoney, Cavan / Arklow, Wicklow

The death occurred on Friday, October 19 of Eileen Brennan, The Rocks, Crossdoney and late of Coolmore, Arklow, Co Wicklow, who died peacefully at Cavan General Hospital.

Reposing at her home on Monday, October 22 from 6pm until 10pm. Removal on Tuesday morning October 23 to St Felim's Church, Ballinagh, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in Barndarrig Cemetery, Co Wicklow at approximately 3.30pm. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie