Deaths in Longford - Monday, October 22, 2018

Lucy Brady (née Carolan), Mullinroe, Dring, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, October 22 of Lucy Brady (nee Carolan), Mullinroe, Dring, Co Longford, peacefully at the residence of her daughter Caroline Harten, Carnagh Upper, Kilcogy, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by her husband Tommy, children Imelda and Thomas, son-in-law Sean and grandson Paurig. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Annette Fitzsimons, Mullahoran, Co Cavan, Patricia Kiernan, Kilcoone, Co Meath, Lucy Callaghan, Derrycasson, Dring, Co Longford and Caroline Harten, Mullahoran, Co Cavan, sons-in-law, brothers Kevin and Pete, USA, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, 14 grandchildren, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Finnegan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Tuesday evening October 23 from 5pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 24 in St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta at 11am with cremation at 1.30pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

Margaret McGahern (née Gilhooley), Corfree, Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred on Monday, October 22 of Margaret McGahern, Corfree, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan, peacefully surrounded by her family. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Josephine Gilmartin, Corryard Court, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, October 21 of Josephine Gilmartin, Corryard Court, Drumshanbo, Leitrim and formerly of Greaghfarna, Drumshanbo, peacefully at Drumderrig Private Nursing Home.

Josephine, beloved sister of the late Maura McGovern. She will be sadly missed by her nephew, and nieces. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Monday, October 22 from 8pm - 10pm and on Tuesday, October 23 from 5pm - 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 24 at 12 noon in St Patrick’s Church followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.



Eileen Brennan (née Waldron), The Rocks, Crossdoney, Cavan / Arklow, Wicklow

The death occurred on Friday, October 19 of Eileen Brennan, The Rocks, Crossdoney and late of Coolmore, Arklow, Co Wicklow, who died peacefully at Cavan General Hospital.

Reposing at her home on Monday, October 22 from 6pm until 10pm. Removal on Tuesday morning October 23 to St Felim's Church, Ballinagh, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in Barndarrig Cemetery, Co Wicklow at approximately 3.30pm. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Laurence Dolan, Garryfluigh, Derradda, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, October 18 of Laurence Dolan, Garryfluigh, Derradda, Ballinamore, Leitrim, peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Phyllis (Dowra), Josephine (Clare) & Ann, Mary, Peggy (All U.S.A.), brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday, October 22 in St Brigid's Church, Corraleehan followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore or any family member. May he rest in peace.

