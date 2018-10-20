Deaths in Longford - Saturday, October 20, 2018

Laurence Dolan, Garryfluigh, Derradda, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, October 18 of Laurence Dolan, Garryfluigh, Derradda, Ballinamore, Leitrim, peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Phyllis (Dowra), Josephine (Clare) & Ann, Mary, Peggy (All U.S.A.), brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Mortuary at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday, October 21 from 3pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Brigid's Church, Corraleehan arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday, October 22 followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore or any family member. May he rest in peace.

Bridget Murtagh (née Egan), Church Street, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred on Thursday, October 18 of Bridget ‘Ciss’ Murtagh nee Egan, Church Street Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, peacefully at home after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband James (Scan), sister Cath, brother Pat (Paddy), mother in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives neighbours and friends. May Ciss rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Saturday, October 20 from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, October 21 in St Michael's Church, Castlepollard, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Collinstown. The family would like to thank the Oncology Unit Tullamore and the nurses and doctors that cared for her at home. House private on Sunday morning, please.

Patrick Joseph Gill, Scramogue, Roscommon

The death occurred on Friday, October 5 of Patrick Joseph Gill. Husband of Maura (nee Shanley). Lived in Solihull, West Midlands. Originally from Scramogue, Co Roscommon. Rest In Peace. Removal to St Michael's Church, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim on Saturday morning October 20 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery.

Peter Halpin, Sheepstown, Delvin, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at home in the care of his loving wife Peg, son Pat and daughters Michele and Marie, on Friday, October 19 of Peter Halpin, Sheepstown, Delvin, Westmeath, in his 100th year. Predeceased by his son John and son-in-law Gerry. Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughters, sisters Evelyn and Eileen, sisters in law, daughter in law Mary, grandchildren Sara, Aine, Emma and Peter, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at St Camillus' Nursing Centre chapel, Killucan, on Saturday, October 20 from 4.30pm, followed by Mass at 6pm. Removal thereafter to St Bartholomew's Church, Killallon, arriving 7.30pm approximately. Funeral Mass this Sunday, October 21 at 2pm followed by burial in Archerstown Cemetery.

