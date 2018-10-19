Deaths in Longford - Friday, October 19, 2018

Laurence Dolan, Garryfluich, Derradda, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, October 18 of Laurence Dolan, Garryfluich, Derradda, Ballinamore, Leitrim. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Bridget Murtagh (née Egan), Church Street, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred on Thursday, October 18 of Bridget ‘Ciss’ Murtagh nee Egan, Church Street Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, peacefully at home after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband James (Scan), sister Cath, brother Pat (Paddy), mother in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives neighbours and friends. May Ciss rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Saturday, October 20 from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, October 21 in St Michael's Church, Castlepollard, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Collinstown. The family would like to thank the Oncology Unit Tullamore and the nurses and doctors that cared for her at home. House private on Sunday morning, please.

Henry Figg, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Sligo / Longford



The death occurred on Monday, October 15 of Henry Figg, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon/ Sligo/ Longford. Henry will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, partner Joan (Fogarty) and her children John and Laura, his sons Jason and Sean and their mother Christine, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sister, relatives and friends. May he rest In peace.

Private cremation will take place on Friday, October 19 in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit at The Regional Hospital,Tullamore, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



Bernadette Doonan, Edergole, Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, October 16 of Bernadette Doonan, Edergole, Cloone, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her parents Frank and Cathleen, her brothers; John Francis, Joe, Brian, Gerald Christopher, Jim and Vincent, her sisters; Brigid Francis, Maggie, Mary Theresa, Philomena, Mary Clare, Carmel and Trudy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her heartbroken son; Micheal, her brothers; Des (USA), Kevin (USA) and Declan ( Cloone), her sisters; Maggie Bulger ( USA), Fidelma (USA), Josephine ( Limerick) and Dympna Reilly (Mohill), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Bernadette Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning October 19 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Cloone followed by burial immediately afterwards to Mohill Old Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to The Irish Cancer Society c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone, Co Leitrim. House private to family please outside of reposing times.

