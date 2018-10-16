Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Henry Figg, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Sligo / Longford



The death occurred on Monday, October 15 of Henry Figg, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon/ Sligo/ Longford. Henry will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, partner Joan (Fogarty) and her children John and Laura, his sons Jason and Sean and their mother Christine, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sister, relatives and friends. May he rest In peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Thursday, October 18 from 4pm until 6pm. Private cremation will take place on Friday, October 19 in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit at The Regional Hospital,Tullamore, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mel Devlin, Templemichael Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, October 14 of Mel Devlin, Templemichael Terrace, Longford Town, Longford. Beloved husband of the late Antoinette and dear father of the late Janette.

Mel will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughters Tara (Lyons) and Leona (Conlon, Sligo), sons Tommy, Alan and Tyrone, brothers Tommy, Christy and Séamus, sisters Maife (Flaherty) and Margaret (Eivers), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friend Colette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest In peace.

Reposing at Glennon‘s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Tuesday, October 16 from 4pm until 6pm with prayers at 5pm followed by removal to St Mel’s Cathedral arriving at 6.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, October 17 at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Seán Nealon, Dunboyne, Meath / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, October 11 of Sean Nealon, Brady’s, Dunboyne, Co. Meath and formerly of Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, peacefully surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at the Mater Private Hospital.

Beloved husband of Shirley and dear father of Sean and a devoted and cherished grandfather of Sean; sadly missed by his loving wife, son, grandson, daughter-in-law Liz, brother Jim, sister Nelly, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, Brady’s staff past and present, customers and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Dunboyne on Tuesday evening October 16 between 5pm and 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning October 17 to The S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church, Dunboyne arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Rooske Cemetery, Dunboyne. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Temple St. Hospital, donation boxes will be located in the Funeral Home. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

