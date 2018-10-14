Deaths in Longford - Sunday, October 14, 2018 - evening

Mel Devlin, Templemichael Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, October 14 of Mel Devlin, Templemichael Terrace, Longford Town, Longford. Beloved husband of the late Antoinette and dear father of the late Janette.

Mel will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughters Tara (Lyons) and Leona (Conlon, Sligo), sons Tommy, Alan and Tyrone, brothers Tommy, Christy and Séamus, sisters Maife (Flaherty) and Margaret (Eivers), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friend Colette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest In peace.

Reposing at Glennon‘s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Tuesday, October 16 from 4pm until 6pm with prayers at 5pm followed by removal to St. Mel’s Cathedral arriving at 6.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, October 17 at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Robert Michael Carrig, Shannon View, Clondra, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Mullingar General Hospital, on Saturday, October 13 of Robert Michael Carrig, Shannon View, Clondra, Longford, ex ESB. Predeceased by his son Robert, brothers Cyril and Niall, sister Helen.

Robert will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Kathleen, son Patrick, daughters Kathleen and Patricia, sons-in-law Damian and James, daughter-in-law Regina, grandchildren Melissa, Robert, Rachel, Patrick, Kaitlynn, Olivia and Ellen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Monday, October 15 from 2pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday, October 16 to arrive at St Brendan’s Church, Clondra, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private on Tuesday morning please.

Violet Marcelina McClean (née Hunter), Lickbla, Castlepollard, Westmeath / Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at her home, in the loving care of her family, on Saturday, October 13 of Violet Marcelina McClean (née Hunter), Lickbla, Castlepollard, Westmeath / Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Charlie. Sadly missed by her loving children Pamela, Robert, Thomas, Lila, Pearl, Henry, Valerie, Niall and Violet, sister Sadie, daughters in law Majella, Lesley and Therese, son in law Tom, brother in law Ronnie, sister in law Maeve, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and large circle of friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Reposing at her home in Lickbla (eircode: N91 E376) until removal on Monday afternoon, October 15, arriving to St Michael's Church of Ireland, Castlepollard, for funeral service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard. Family time on Monday morning please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Westmeath Palliative Care, c/o the undertaker or any family member.

Paul O'Gara, Farnbeg, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, following an accident, on Thursday, October 11 of Paul O'Gara, Farnbeg, Strokestown, Roscommon. Loving husband of Anne and much loved Dad of Sinead, Ciara, Áine and Aisling. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons-in-law Mike, John and John, five grandsons, brothers Mark and Ger, sisters Mary and Maggie, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law,relatives, teaching colleagues of Scoil Mhuire, and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to the Parish Church, Strokestown on Monday, October 15 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.



Barbara Ellis, Midsummers Cottage, Main Road, Dromahair, Leitrim / Sligo



The death occurred, suddenly at Sligo University Hospital, on Tuesday, October 9 of Barbara Ellis, Midsummers Cottage, Main Road, Dromahair, Leitrim / Sligo. Beloved mother of Sandie. Sadly missed by her heartbroken daughter, sister Sandy, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. At Rest.

Celebration of life and service will take place on Monday evening, October 15 at Cannis Major Church, Clayton Hotel grounds, Clarion Road, Sligo at 6:30pm. Cremation will follow in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin on Tuesday, October 16. House and Cremation Strictly Private Please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Shout Out.

Seán Nealon, Dunboyne, Meath / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, October 11 of Sean Nealon, Brady’s, Dunboyne, Co. Meath and formerly of Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, peacefully surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at the Mater Private Hospital.

Beloved husband of Shirley and dear father of Sean and a devoted and cherished grandfather of Sean; sadly missed by his loving wife, son, grandson, daughter-in-law Liz, brother Jim, sister Nelly, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, Brady’s staff past and present, customers and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Dunboyne on Tuesday evening October 16 between 5pm and 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning October 17 to The S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church, Dunboyne arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Rooske Cemetery, Dunboyne. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Temple St. Hospital, donation boxes will be located in the Funeral Home. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

