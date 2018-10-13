Deaths in Longford - Saturday, October 13, 2018

Paul O'Gara, Farnbeg, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, following an accident, on Thursday, October 11 of Paul O'Gara, Farnbeg, Strokestown, Roscommon. Loving husband of Anne and much loved Dad of Sinead, Ciara, Áine and Aisling. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons-in-law Mike, John and John, five grandsons, brothers Mark and Ger, sisters Mary and Maggie, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law,relatives, teaching colleagues of Scoil Mhuire, and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home Strokestown on Sunday, October 14 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal to the Parish Church on Monday, October 15 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.



Barbara Ellis, Midsummers Cottage, Main Road, Dromahair, Leitrim / Sligo



The death occurred, suddenly at Sligo University Hospital, on Tuesday, October 9 of Barbara Ellis, Midsummers Cottage, Main Road, Dromahair, Leitrim / Sligo. Beloved mother of Sandie. Sadly missed by her heartbroken daughter, sister Sandy, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. At Rest.

Celebration of life and service will take place on Monday evening, October 15 at Cannis Major Church, Clayton Hotel grounds, Clarion Road, Sligo at 6:30pm. Cremation will follow in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin on Tuesday, October 16. House and Cremation Strictly Private Please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Shout Out.

Declan Forde, The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, October 10 of Declan Forde, The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by his mother Marie. Sadly missed by his father Joe, daughter Shannen, son Aaron, sisters Marie (Connell) and Caroline, brother Thomas, aunts Helen (Nestor) and Ann (Connaughton), uncles Paddy Sammon, Danny Sammon, Jimmy Sammon and Lennie Sammon, nieces Amy, Shauna and Emma, nephew Joe, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the family residence, The Pigeons, on Saturday, October 13. Funeral Mass on Sunday, October 14 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Tang, followed by interment in Templeavally Cemetery, Tang.

Seán Nealon, Dunboyne, Meath / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, October 11 of Sean Nealon, Brady’s, Dunboyne, Co. Meath and formerly of Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, peacefully surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at the Mater Private Hospital.

Beloved husband of Shirley and dear father of Sean and a devoted and cherished grandfather of Sean; sadly missed by his loving wife, son, grandson, daughter-in-law Liz, brother Jim, sister Nelly, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, Brady’s staff past and present, customers and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Dunboyne on Tuesday evening October 16 between 5pm and 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning October 17 to The S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church, Dunboyne arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Rooske Cemetery, Dunboyne. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Temple St. Hospital, donation boxes will be located in the Funeral Home. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

