Deaths in Longford - Friday, October 12, 2018

Martin Gilchrist, Aughafin, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Sligo

The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, on Wednesday, October 10 of Martin Gilchrist, Aughafin, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his brothers Owen and Willie, Edgeworthstown and sister Mary, New York. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maura and sons Eoghan and Colm. Brothers Pat and Sean, London and Sisters Patricia and Josie, New York. Mother-in-law Mary Gilroy, Grange, Co Sligo. Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Friday, October 12 from 3pm to 7pm. House strictly private thereafter. Funeral mass on Saturday, October 13 in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin cemetery. Donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care.

Declan Forde, The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, October 10 of Declan Forde, The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by his mother Marie. Sadly missed by his father Joe, daughter Shannen, son Aaron, sisters Marie (Connell) and Caroline, brother Thomas, aunts Helen (Nestor) and Ann (Connaughton), uncles Paddy Sammon, Danny Sammon, Jimmy Sammon and Lennie Sammon, nieces Amy, Shauna and Emma, nephew Joe, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the family residence, The Pigeons, this Friday and Saturday, October 12 & 13. Funeral Mass on Sunday, October 14 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Tang, followed by interment in Templeavally Cemetery, Tang.

Seán Nealon, Dunboyne, Meath / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, October 11 of Sean Nealon, Brady’s, Dunboyne, Co. Meath and formerly of Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, peacefully surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at the Mater Private Hospital.

Beloved husband of Shirley and dear father of Sean and a devoted and cherished grandfather of Sean; sadly missed by his loving wife, son, grandson, daughter-in-law Liz, brother Jim, sister Nelly, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, Brady’s staff past and present, customers and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Dunboyne on Tuesday evening October 16 between 5pm and 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning October 17 to The S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church, Dunboyne arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Rooske Cemetery, Dunboyne. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Temple St. Hospital, donation boxes will be located in the Funeral Home. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Lizzie Kate Keighran (née Quinn), Breanross North, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill, Co Leitrim, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, October 10 of Lizzie Kate Keighran (née Quinn), Breanross North, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband John Patrick.

Lizzie Kate will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her sons; Gerry, Mel and Kevin, daughters; Patricia and Catriona Condon (Ballymore, Mullingar), her adored grandchildren; Christopher, Aaron, Sarah and Carla, brother; Bernie, son-in-law; Mike, daughter-in-law; Maeve, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Lizzie Kate Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the residence of her son Kevin and daughter-in-law Maeve, at Breanross North, Mohill on Friday, October 12 from 1pm to 4pm with removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh, at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 13 at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

House private to family from 4pm on Friday please.

