Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Christy Gilchriest, 74 McKeon Park, Farnagh, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in Autumn Lodge, St Joseph's Hospital, Dublin Road, Longford, on Tuesday, October 9 of Christy Gilchriest, 74 McKeon Park, Farnagh, Longford town, formerly of St Michael's Road, and Newtownforbes. Predeceased by his wife Elizabeth. Former lollipop man for St Joseph's National School, Dublin Rd, Longford.

Christy will be sadly missed by his brothers Willie (Carrickmoira, Newtownforbes) and Tommy (England), sister Eileen (Carrickmoira, Newtownforbes),nieces, neighbours and his many friends. Beloved by family, cherished by friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 10 from 5.30pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's Hospital Chapel on Thursday, October 11 at 11am followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Please Note: Parking for Connell's Funeral Home is now in Connolly Barrack's, Please follow signs.

Martin Gilchrist, Aughafin, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Sligo

The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, on Wednesday, October 10 of Martin Gilchrist, Aughafin, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his brothers Owen and Willie, Edgeworthstown and sister Mary, New York. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maura and sons Eoghan and Colm. Brothers Pat and Sean, London and Sisters Patricia and Josie, New York. Mother-in-law Mary Gilroy, Grange, Co Sligo. Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence Thursday, October 11 from 4pm until 7pm and Friday ,October 12 from 3pm to 7pm. House strictly private thereafter. Funeral mass on Saturday, October 13 in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin cemetery. Donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care.

Joan Ryan (née Dermody), Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, on Monday, October 8 of Joan Ryan (née Dermody), Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford Town, Longford.

Joan will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Caroline and Angela and their father Willie, son in law Fergal, granddaughter Leah, grandson Cole, sisters Margaret Connolly, Mary Minogue and Angela Moriarty, brothers Seamus, Joe, Paddy, John and Brendan, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Wednesday, October 10 from 4pm until 6pm with prayers at 5pm. Removal to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for 6.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, October 11 at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 1.30pm.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Fidelma Hudson (née Nolan), Wakefield, Ossett, Horbury, Leeds, England/ Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, September 27 of Fidelma Hudson (nee Nolan), Wakefield, Ossett, Horbury, Leeds, England/ Longford, passed away in England. Predeceased by her loving mother Annette.

Fidelma will be sadly missed by husband Ronnie, heartbroken father Tom, sister Helen, mother-in-law and her partner, aunts Kathleen Delaney ( Aughaboy, Killoe), Annie Lennon (Killoe), uncles John Nolan (Moydow), Seamus Nolan (Killoe), Jo Nolan (Windy Gap, Castlebar) and Ciaran Nolan (Bray), cousins and friends in the greater Longford, Cavan, Leitrim and Leeds. As you rest in peaceful sleep, Your memory we will always keep. May she rest in peace.

Funeral mass on Friday, October 12 in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs at 12 noon followed with burial in Aughaboy Cemetery.

Kathleen Reilly, Ardlougher, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Castle Manor Nursing Home Cavan, on Monday, October 8 of Kathleen Reilly, Ardlougher, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, beloved wife of the late Tommy.

Reposing at the home of her son Michael and daughter-in-law Philomena from 5pm, on Tuesday, October 9 with removal on Wednesday, October 10 at 8pm to St Matthew's Church, Drumavaddy to arrive at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, October 11 at 11am, interment afterwards in old Cemetery. May She Rest In Peace.

