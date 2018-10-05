Deaths in Longford - Friday, October 5, 2018

Ann Egan (née Cunningham), Tenelick, Colehill, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, October 4 of Ann Egan (nee Cunningham), Tenelick, Colehill, Longford and formerly Moate, Co Westmeath.

Beloved wife of the late Pat Egan. Dearest mother to Noleen, Jimmy, Anna and Kate. much loved grandma to Danial, Siobhan, Sean, Darragh, Patrick, Sarah, Emily, Conor and James. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Joanna, son-in-law Alan and Noleen's partner David. Her sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her son Jimmy's house, Tenelick, Colehill, this Saturday October 6 from 12 noon until 5pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Abbeyshrule to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, October 7 at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Pat Yorke, No 4 Lisbrack, Longford Town, Longford / Moydow, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home in the loving care of his family, on Thursday, October 4 of Pat Yorke, No 4 Lisbrack, Longford Town, Longford and formerly Moydow, Longford.

Pat will be forever missed by his wife Phyllis, sons James and Patrick, step-sons Timmy and Stephen, step-daughters Emma, Janette, Joanna and Jacinta, step-grandchildren Owen, Shelly, Áine, Andrew, Aaron, Angus, Conan, Aideen, Aimee, Abbie and Mason. mother-in-law Mai Kelly (Moydow), sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

In life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still, In our hearts you hold a place, That no one could ever fill. May he rest in peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford on Friday, October 5 from 6pm until 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford on Saturday, October 6 at 1pm followed by burial in Moydow Cemetery.

Please note: Parking for Connell's Funeral Home, is now in Connolly Barracks, follow signs.

Bridget Shanley (née Hegarty), Killashee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, October 2 of Bridget Shanley (née Hegarty), Killashee, Longford. Predeceased by her husband James (Sonny), her brother Michael and sister Carmel. Bridget will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family; son John, daughters Julie (Glennon) and Catherine, son-in-law William, brothers Timmy, Paddy and Seamus, sisters Julia (Hopkins), Maureen (Brewster) and Eileen (McCullough), grandchildren Liam, Anna and Patrick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Removal on Friday, October 5 to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Killashee, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private to family on Friday morning, please.





John Scally, Anrattabeg, Lanesboro, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday September 23, 2018 of John Scally, Anrattabeg, Lanesboro, Roscommon, peacefully after a short illness bravely borne in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Beloved son of the late Tom and Annie Scally, Anrattabeg, Lanesboro, and much loved father of John, John is deeply regretted by his loving son, Ernesta John's mother, his devoted sister Caroline, brothers Kevin and Donal, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family and close friends.

Memorial Mass for the happy repose of his soul will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon, on Saturday October 6 at 11am followed by interment of his ashes in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

Jim Meehan, Station Road, Dromahair, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, on Wednesday, October 3 of Jim Meehan, Station Road, Dromahair, Leitrim. Dearly beloved husband of Chrissie and loving dad of Fergus, Kevin and Kieran. Sadly missed by his sisters Kathleen, Della, Gay, Ena, Noeleen and Geroadine, daughters-in-law Patricia, Nicola and Sarah, grandchildren Amy, Thomas, Amelia, Aishling and Michael, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday, October 5 from 10am to 12 noon. House private thereafter. Removal on Friday to St Mary’s Church, Killenummery, for funeral Mass at 4pm. Burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice.

Martina Corcoran (née Moran), Ballygurry, Knockcroghery, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague, on Tuesday, October 2 of Martina Corcoran (née Moran), Ballygurry, Knockcroghery, Roscommon.

Predeceased by her husband William (Willie), sisters Annie, Kitty, Sr. Lucia, Sr. Patsy and Pauline and daughter-in-law Marie. She will be very sadly missed by her family Pat (Kilteevan), Bernard (Ballygurry), Mary (Roscommon), Bridie (Ballygurry), Liam (Roscommon) and Noeleen (Castleplunket), sisters Mary Brennan and Sr. Betty, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, October 5 at 11am in St John’s Church, Lecarrow. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to the Western Alzheimer’s Association.

Carmel Middleton (née Wallace), Raithin and late of Irishtown, Ballynacarrigy, Mullingar, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at home in Raithin, in the company of her devoted family, on Tuesday, October 2 of Carmel Middleton (nee Wallace) Raithin and late of Irishtown, Ballynacarrigy, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. She will be very sadly missed by her loving children Maurice, James, Gary, Damien and Marina, her adored grandchildren, sisters Maura (Daly) and Bridget (Illingworth), brothers Peter, George, Mick, Pat and Bill, extended family and many friends. May Carmel Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, October 5 at 12 noon in the Cathedral of Christ the King followed by burial in Milltown Cemetery, Rathconrath.





