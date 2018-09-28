Deaths in Longford - Friday, September 28, 2018 (Morning)

Hugh Brady, Garryandrew, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, September 27 2018 of Hugh Brady, Garryandrew, Edgeworthstown, Longford.

Hugh is deeply regretted by his wife Patsy, children Eric, John, Orla, Daragh and Alan, son-in-law, daughters-in-law and grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Chapel, Edgeworthstown on Saturday, September 29 from 3.30pm with prayers at 5.15pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass Sunday September 30 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, via their website www.imnda.ie.

Margaret (Peggy) Farrell (née O' Kane), Drumnahara, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday September 27, 2018 of Margaret (Peggy) Farrell (nee O'Kane), Drumnahara, Ballinalee, Longford, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Predeceased by her husband Michael, Margaret is deeply regretted by her son John, daughter Breda (Griffin), daughter-in-law Caroline (Nugent), son-in-law Brendan, grandchildren Seán, Katelyn, Mairéad, Eiméar and Caitríona, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends, neighbours and carers.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Friday, September 28 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday September 29 in The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, Co Longford, at 12pm followed by burial in St Emer's Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Bernie O'Rourke (née Conaty), Cloonmore, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Tarmonbarry, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday September 26, 2018 of Bernie O’Rourke (nee Conaty), Cloonmore, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon, formerly of Richmond Street, Longford, peacefully in the loving care of the doctors nurses and staff in the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of Charlie and loving mother to Niamh, Bernie is deeply regretted by her sister Kathleen Gearty (Whitehall), brothers Sean (Longford) and Thomas (Mohill), mother-in-law Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts and uncles, niece and nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Remains will be reposing at her home in Cloonmore from 3-8pm on Friday evening September 28. Removal from her residence to the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall on Saturday, September 29 arriving for 1pm Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford.

House private on Saturday morning please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Roscommon Mayo Hospice care of Funeral Directors Crosby & Rogers, Tarmonbarry/Rooskey.

Jim Mullarkey, Lanesboro Street, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Castleplunket, Roscommon

The death occurred on Wednesday September 26, 2018 of Jim Mullarkey, Lanesboro Street, Roscommon town, Roscommon and formerly of Ballymaglancy, Castleplunket, unexpectedly at UCH Galway.

He will be very sadly missed by his sisters Mary Denning (Cavan), Kitty Fahy (Castleplunket) and Bridie O’Hagan (Mohill); his brothers John (Dublin) and Joe (England), his nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommmon on Thursday evening September 27 from 5:30-7pm. Removal on Friday morning September 28 to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinaheglish arriving for Mass of the Resurrection on Friday September 28 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Oran Cemetery.

Margaret Lennon (née Walsh), Doory, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday September 25, 2018 of Margaret Lennon (nee Walsh) Doory, Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully at home in the tender, loving and devoted care of her family in her 96th year.

Predeceased by her loving husband Pat, deeply regretted by her heartbroken daughters Brid, Bernie (O'Beirne) and Mag (Glasgow), her sons-in-law Brendan and Patsy and grandchildren Mark and Michelle, sister Lily, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Thomond Lodge Nursing home Ballymahon from 5:30-8pm on Thursday, September 27 followed by prayers. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Carrickedmond at 12pm on Friday, September 28 followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Bernard (Brian, Barney) Mulledy, Leixlip, Kildare / Dublin 11, Dublin / Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday September 25, 2018 of Bernard (Brian, Barney) Mulledy, Leixlip, Co Kildare and formerly of Grove Park Drive, Dublin 11 and Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family and the wonderful nursing staff of the palliative care team.

Recently predeceased by his brothers Tom and Jim, Bernard is the beloved husband of the late Mary and devoted father of Marian, Thomas, Martina, Bernard, Karl and Lynn.

He will be sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Mollie (Lovell), Cissie (Duggan) and Eileen (Leslie) and brother Dan, daughters-in-law Leslie and Patty, son-in-law Philip, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson, nephews, nieces, relatives, his best buddy Mac and many friends.

Reposing at his Residence on Thursday evening, September 27 from 6-8pm with Removal on Friday morning, September 28 to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society and St. Brigid’s Hospice Kildare.

