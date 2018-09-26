Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, September 26, 2018 (Evening)

Jim Mullarkey, Lanesboro Street, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Castleplunket, Roscommon

The death occurred on Wednesday September 26, 2018 of Jim Mullarkey, Lanesboro Street, Roscommon town, Roscommon and formerly of Ballymaglancy, Castleplunket, unexpectedly at UCH Galway.

He will be very sadly missed by his sisters Mary Denning (Cavan), Kitty Fahy (Castleplunket) and Bridie O’Hagan (Mohill); his brothers John (Dublin) and Joe (England), his nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommmon on Thursday evening September 27 from 5:30-7pm. Removal on Friday morning September 28 to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinaheglish arriving for Mass of the Resurrection on Friday September 28 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Oran Cemetery.

Margaret Lennon (née Walsh), Doory, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday September 25, 2018 of Margaret Lennon (nee Walsh) Doory, Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully at home in the tender, loving and devoted care of her family in her 96th year.

Predeceased by her loving husband Pat, deeply regretted by her heartbroken daughters Brid, Bernie (O'Beirne) and Mag (Glasgow), her sons-in-law Brendan and Patsy and grandchildren Mark and Michelle, sister Lily, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Thomond Lodge Nursing home Ballymahon from 5:30-8pm on Thursday, September 27 followed by prayers. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Carrickedmond at 12pm on Friday, September 28 followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Masterson, Antfield House, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday September 24, 2018 of Patrick Masterson, Antfield House, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday September 26 from 4-6pm with Removal to St Mary's Church, Annaduff to arrive for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning September 27 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

John (Sonny) Moore, Cleenrath, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, September 24, 2018 of John (Sonny) Moore, Cleenrath, Aughnacliffe, Longford, in his 85th year peacefully at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Anna-Teresa Moore and sister Margaret (Maggie) Igoe/Kelleher, Killoe, John will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Mary, sons Michael and Declan and daughters Mairead and Sharon, daughters-in-law Anna and Eva, son-in-law Finian and grandchildren Nicholas, Ella, Patricia, Robin and Irene, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday evening September 26 from 6-10pm with Funeral Mass Thursday September 27 at 11am in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private Thursday morning. Family flowers only.



Bernard (Brian, Barney) Mulledy, Leixlip, Kildare / Dublin 11, Dublin / Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday September 25, 2018 of Bernard (Brian, Barney) Mulledy, Leixlip, Co Kildare and formerly of Grove Park Drive, Dublin 11 and Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family and the wonderful nursing staff of the palliative care team.

Recently predeceased by his brothers Tom and Jim, Bernard is the beloved husband of the late Mary and devoted father of Marian, Thomas, Martina, Bernard, Karl and Lynn.

He will be sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Mollie (Lovell), Cissie (Duggan) and Eileen (Leslie) and brother Dan, daughters-in-law Leslie and Patty, son-in-law Philip, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson, nephews, nieces, relatives, his best buddy Mac and many friends.

Reposing at his Residence on Thursday evening, September 27 from 6-8pm with Removal on Friday morning, September 28 to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society and St. Brigid’s Hospice Kildare.

John Scally, Anrattabeg, Lanesboro, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday, September 23 2018 of John Scally, Anrattabeg, Lanesboro, Roscommon, peacefully after a short illness bravely borne in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Beloved son of the late Tom and Annie Scally, Anrattabeg, Lanesboro, and much loved father of John, John is deeply regretted by his loving son, Ernesta John’s mother, his devoted sister Caroline, brothers Kevin and Donal, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family and close friends. Private cremation to take place followed by Funeral Mass in the Church of SS Francis and Bernard, Vilnius, on Wednesday, September 26 at 5pm. Memorial Mass and interment of ashes to take place in Ireland at a later date.

Anne Quirke (née Delaney), Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday September 23, 2018 of Anne Quirke (nee Delaney), Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Longford, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at the Galway Hospice.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Edward, her daughters Maria and Karen, sons-in-law Brian and Gregg, her three grandchildren Robert, Cian and Emma, her sisters Mary and Rita (Sr Helen), nieces, nephews, very kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon this Wednesday evening September 26 from 5.30-8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday September 27 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Galway Hospice.

