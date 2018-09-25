Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, September 25 2018 (Morning)

Patrick Hanley, Clooncorick, Carrigallen, Leitrim/Newcastle West, Limerick

The recent death has occurred on Friday, September 21 2018 of Patrick Hanley, Clooncorick, Carrigallen, Leitrim/Newcastle West, Limerick.

Father of Geraldine Whelan, Kivvey, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, Patrick will reposing at his daughter’s residence on Tuesday, September 25 from 3-8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning September 26 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Drumeela followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family Flowers only, donations in lieu to Carrigallen Community Care Centre.

John Scally, Anrattabeg, Lanesboro, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday, September 23 2018 of John Scally, Anrattabeg, Lanesboro, Roscommon, peacefully after a short illness bravely borne in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Beloved son of the late Tom and Annie Scally, Anrattabeg, Lanesboro, and much loved father of John, John is deeply regretted by his loving son, Ernesta John’s mother, his devoted sister Caroline, brothers Kevin and Donal, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family and close friends. Private cremation to take place followed by Funeral Mass in the Church of SS Francis and Bernard, Vilnius, on Wednesday, September 26 at 5pm. Memorial Mass and interment of ashes to take place in Ireland at a later date.

Anne Quirke (née Delaney), Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday September 23, 2018 of Anne Quirke (nee Delaney), Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Longford, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at the Galway Hospice.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Edward, her daughters Maria and Karen, sons-in-law Brian and Gregg, her three grandchildren Robert, Cian and Emma, her sisters Mary and Rita (Sr Helen), nieces, nephews, very kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon this Wednesday evening September 26th from 5.30-8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday September 27 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Galway Hospice.

Bridget Weir (née Reilly), Drumcarbin, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Saturday September 22, 2018 of Bridget Weir, (nee Reilly) Drumcarbin, Ballinagh, who died peacefully at her residence, in her 96th year. Predeceased by her husband John, Bridget is deeply regretted by her loving son James, sister Margaret, brother Bernard, sisters-in- law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Lakeland Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Monday evening September 24 from 5-8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday September 26 at 12 noon in St Michael's Church, Potahee. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Ciaran Farrell, Derrygeel, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday September 18, 2018 of Ciaran Farrell, Derrygeel, Lanesboro, Longford, unexpectedly at his residence.

Ciaran will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, father Patrick, mother Pamela, brothers Martin and his wife Ivane, Paul and his fiancée Marjanna, Colm and his partner AJ, Damien and his wife Rebecca, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephew, neighbours, relatives, his adored dogs Simba,Tex and Axel and his many friends.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Monday, September 24 from 5-8pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday, September 25 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Lanesboro for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3pm. Family flowers only please donation if desired to Longford ISPCA c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

