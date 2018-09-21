Deaths in Longford - Friday, September 21, 2018

Ciaran Farrell, Derrygeel, Lanesboro, Longford

The recent death has occurred on Tuesday September 18th, 2018 of Ciaran Farrell, Derrygeel, Lanesboro, Longford, unexpectedly at his residence.

Ciaran will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, father Patrick, mother Pamela, brothers Martin and his wife Ivane, Paul and his fiancée Marjanna, Colm and his partner A.J., Damien and his wife Rebecca, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephew, neighbours, relatives, his adored dogs Simba,Tex and Axel and his many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Monday (24th September) from 5 o’clock until 8 o’clock concluding with prayers at 8 o’clock. Removal on Tuesday (25th September) to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Lanesboro for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 o’clock, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3 o’clock. Family flowers only please donation if desired to Longford I.S.P.C.A., c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.



Mary Leddy (née Shiels), 1 Swan Lake, Loch Gowna, Cavan

The recent death has occurred on Thursday September 20th, 2018 of Mary Leddy, (nee Shiels) 1 Swan Lake, Loch Gowna and formerly of Portanure, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, following a short illness.



Pre-deceased by her husband Paschal and daughter Mae. Deeply regretted by her devoted family, her sons and daughters; Gerard, Kevin, Paschal Óg, Sheila, Jackie and Martin. Also sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of loyal neighbours and friends. RIP



Removal to the Church Of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna, for Requiem mass on Sunday 23rd September to arrive for 2pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Pat McDonagh, No 4 Old Deansrath Cottages, Old Church Av, Clondalkin, Dublin / Longford

The recent death has occurred on Thursday September 20th, 2018 of Pat McDonagh, No 4 Old Deansrath Cottages, Old Church Av, Clondalkin, Dublin/ Longford.



Predeceased by his loving parents, brother Martin and brother-in-law Pat. Pat will be sadly missed by his wife Nora, brothers Michael, Tom, Brian, John, Edward, sisters Mary Ellen, Ann, Bridget, Winnie, Julia, Kathleen and Rosie, brothers-in-law Michael, Martin, John and Edward, sisters-in-law Maggie, Ann, Bridget and Mary, mother-in-law Bridget, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. As you rest in peaceful sleep, Your memory we will always keep. May He Rest In Peace.



Reposing at his home in Clondalkin on Friday, 21st September, from 3 o'clock until 5 o'clock. Removal to St Ronan's Church, Deansrath, arriving for prayers at 8 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Saturday September 22nd at 12 noon, followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford.



Irene Lee (née O'Reilly), Aughagreagh, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The recent death has occurred of Irene Lee (nee O'Reilly) Aughagreagh, Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford, peacefully, after a short illness at The Regional Hospital, Mullingar.



Loving wife of Peter and sister of Colm (Butlersbridge, Co Cavan). Deeply regretted by her nephew, niece, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, aunt Sr Rita O'Hehir, neighbours, relatives and friends.



Funeral Mass on Friday morning September 21st at 11 o'clock in St. Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, with burial in adjoining cemetery. House Private on Friday morning, please.

