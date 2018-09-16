Deaths in Longford - Sunday, September 16, 2018 (Evening)

John Grimes, Lisnageeragh, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, September 15 2018 of John Grimes, Lisnageeragh, Edgeworthstown, Longford.

John died peacefully at his residence in the loving care of his family and is deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Ursula, sons John and Emmett, daughter Karla, darling granddaughter Lucy, brothers Patrick, Mark, Michael, Garret, and Darren, sisters Betty, Christina, Mandy, Kathleen, Ethel, Fiona, Louise and Denise, his aunt Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Monday, September 17 from 2-8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 18 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown, followed by burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

House private on Tuesday morning please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Longford Hospice.

Jimmy Duffy, Aughaga, Moyne, Co Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, September 15, 2018 of Jimmy Duffy formerly of Aughaga, Moyne, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents and sister Jimmy died peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar surrounded by his loving family.

He will be forever remembered by his brothers Pat (Aughaga) and Brian (Derries, Killeshandra), sisters Mary (Cork) and Anna Mulligan (Clones), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, carers and friends.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Longford, on Monday, September 17 from 5-8pm with prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass in St Francis Xavier's Church, Moyne, on Tuesday, September 18 at 12 noon, followed with burial in Colmcille Cemetery, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford. Family home in Aughaga is private please.

Jennifer Groves (née McCormack), 14 St Matthews Park, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, September 14 2018 of Jennifer Groves (nee McCormack), 14 St Matthews Park, Ballymahon, Longford, in her home.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Mark, her sons and daughters Becky, Matty, Liam, and Ellie, mum Patricia, sister Laura, aunts uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday, September 17 at 11pm in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery.





