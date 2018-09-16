Deaths in Longford - Sunday, September 16, 2018 (Morning)

John Grimes, Lisnageeragh, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, September 15 2018 of John Grimes, Lisnageeragh, Edgeworthstown, Longford.

Funeral arrangements later.

Jimmy Duffy, Aughaga, Moyne, Co Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, September 15, 2018 of Jimmy Duffy formerly of Aughaga, Moyne, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents and sister Jimmy died peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar surrounded by his loving family.

He will be forever remembered by his brothers Pat (Aughaga) and Brian (Derries, Killeshandra), sisters Mary (Cork) and Anna Mulligan (Clones), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, carers and friends.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Longford, on Monday, September 17 from 5-8pm with prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass in St Francis Xavier's Church, Moyne, on Tuesday, September 18 at 12 noon, followed with burial in Colmcille Cemetery, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford. Family home in Aughaga is private please.

Jennifer Groves (née McCormack), 14 St Matthews Park, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, September 14 2018 of Jennifer Groves (nee McCormack), 14 St Matthews Park, Ballymahon, Longford, in her home.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Mark, her sons and daughters Becky, Matty, Liam, and Ellie, mum Patricia, sister Laura, aunts uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday, September 17 at 11pm in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery.

Una (Agnes) Keogh (née Mulligan), Kilnatruhan, Killoe, Longford / Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday September 13, 2018 of Una (Agnes) Keogh (nee Mulligan), Kilnatruhan, Killoe, Longford and formerly of Glenoughill, Ballinalee.

Predeceased by her husband Jim and son Jim, Una will be forever missed by her son John, daughters Mary, Breege and Rita, son-in-law Barry, daughters-in-law Eilish and Deirdie, grandchildren Sarah, James, Aileen, Joseph, Melissa, Mary and Adrienne, great- grandson Josh, sisters-in-law Mary-Ann and Annie, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Removal arriving to St Mary's Church, Ennybegs on Saturday September 15 for prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday September 16 at 1pm followed with burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Christophers, Longford, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Family home private at all times please.

