Deaths in Longford - Saturday, September 15, 2018 (Morning)

Jennifer Groves (née McCormack), 14 St Matthews Park, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred on Friday, September 14 2018 of Jennifer Groves (nee McCormack), 14 St Matthews Park, Ballymahon, Longford, in her home.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Mark, her sons and daughters Becky, Matty, Liam, and Ellie, mum Patricia, sister Laura, aunts uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday September 17 at 11pm in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery.

Una (Agnes) Keogh (née Mulligan), Kilnatruhan, Killoe, Longford / Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday September 13, 2018 of Una (Agnes) Keogh (nee Mulligan), Kilnatruhan, Killoe, Longford and formerly of Glenoughill, Ballinalee.

Predeceased by her husband Jim and son Jim, Una will be forever missed by her son John, daughters Mary, Breege and Rita, son-in-law Barry, daughters-in-law Eilish and Deirdie, grandchildren Sarah, James, Aileen, Joseph, Melissa, Mary and Adrienne, great- grandson Josh, sisters-in-law Mary-Ann and Annie, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Removal arriving to St Mary's Church, Ennybegs on Saturday September 15 for prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday September 16 at 1pm followed with burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Christophers, Longford, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Family home private at all times please.



Janis (John) Pastars, Cloonadra, Lanesboro, Roscommon



The death occurred on Monday September 10, 2018 of Janis (John) Pastars, Cloonadra, Lanesboro, Roscommon, suddenly, at his home.

Janis will be sadly missed by his daughter Sintija, his granddaughters, son-in-law, family and his many friends both is Latvia and in Ireland.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Saturday afternoon September 15 from 2.30pm with prayers at 3pm followed by private cremation.

Thomas (Tommy) Simpson, Ardikellan, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 of Thomas (Tommy) Simpson, Ardikellan, Strokestown, Roscommon, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital.

Beloved husband of Anne and much loved father of Helena, Cathal and Antoinette, Thomas will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and family, sisters Kitty Kelly and Rita

Lowe, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at McHugh’s Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Friday, September 14 from 5.30-7.30pm followed by Removal to the Church of SS Eithne and Fidelma, Tulsk, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 15 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

Kathleen Mulvey (née Skelly), Barry, Keenagh, Longford

The death occurred of Kathleen Mulvey (née Skelly), Barry, Keenagh, Longford on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 peacefully in the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Predeceased by her husband Ned and her son Eamon, Kathleen is deeply regretted by her loving family, her son Paul, her daughters-in-law Carmel and Marta, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, this Friday evening from 5.30-8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, at 12 o'clock, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

