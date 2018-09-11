Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, September 11, 2018 - evening

Kathleen Gurren (née Nevin), Castletown Finea, Westmeath / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Costello’s Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Tuesday, September 11 of Kathleen Gurren (née Nevin), Castletown Finea, Westmeath and formerly of Longford Town, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Kathleen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, son Michael, daughter Elizabeth, sister Mary (Tiernan), brothers Michael, Mattie, Sean and Gerry, daughter-in-law Lorraine, son-in-law Conor, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Thursday, September 13 from 6pm until 8pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday, September 14 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Finea Cemetery.

Marjorie O'Connor (née Hand), Larchgrove, Elphin, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital after a long illness, on Monday, September 10 of Marjorie O'Connor (nee Hand), Larchgrove, Elphin, Roscommon.

Beloved wife of Michael and loving mother of Raymond, Declan, Finbarr, Edel and Helen. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband and family, son-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Marie, grandchildren, Helen's partner Martin, Finbarr's partner Christine, sisters Detty and Kay, brothers John, Connie and Tommy, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHughs Funeral Home, Strokestown on Wednesday, September 12 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday, September 13 to St Catherine's Church, Killina to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Killina Cemetery.



Julianna O'Connor, Corglass, Ballinaglera, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her devoted family, on Monday September 10 of Julianna O'Connor, Corglass, Ballinaglera, Leitrim.

Beloved wife of the predeceased Sonny. Sadly missed by her loving sons John (Drumshanbo), Joseph and Noel (Mornington), daughters Mary (Newry), predeceased Martina (Rooskey) and Carmel (Roscommon), brothers, sister, sons-in-law, daughter-in-laws, her grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at St Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera on Wednesday evening September 12 from 6pm until 9pm. Funeral mass on Thursday, September 13 at 12 noon, at St Hugh's followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private.

