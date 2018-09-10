Deaths in Longford - Monday, September 10, 2018 - evening

Kenneth Vale, Bristol, England and Corboy, Mostrim, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, September 7 of Kenneth Vale, Bristol, England and Corboy, Mostrim, Longford. Kenneth will be forever missed by his loving wife Dianne, son David, daughter Janet, sons-in-law Andy and John, daughter-in-law Michelle, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Alan, sister Pat, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends here in Ireland and in England.

Deep are the memories, Precious they stay, No passing of time, Can take them away. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Tuesday, September 11 from 11am until 12 noon followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Oncology Day Unit Cavan General Hospital, c/o of Davy Connell Funeral Directors, or any Family member.

Please Note: Parking for Connell's Funeral Home is in Connolly Barracks. Please follow the signs.

