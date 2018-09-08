Deaths in Longford - Sunday, September 9, 2018

Christopher ‘Sonnie’ Dermody, Legan, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in St James' Hospital, Dublin on Friday, September 7 of Christopher ‘Sonnie’ Dermody, Legan, Longford. Survived by his wife Mary, daughter Caroline and her partner Noel, sisters Kathleen Meally (Marlinstown, Mullingar) and May McDermott (Surrey, England), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in peace.

Reposing in the home of Miriam and Bill Murphy, Kinnard, Legan this Sunday, September 9 from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday morning, September 10 to arrive for 11am Mass at St Mary's Church, Legan, follow by interment in the New Cemetery, Legan. House private on Monday morning please.



Kenneth Vale, Bristol, England and Corboy, Mostrim, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, September 7 of Kenneth Vale, Bristol, England and Corboy, Mostrim, Longford. Kenneth will be forever missed by his loving wife Dianne, son David, daughter Janet, sons-in-law Andy and John, daughter-in-law Michelle, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Alan, sister Pat, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends here in Ireland and in England.

Deep are the memories, Precious they stay, No passing of time, Can take them away. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Tuesday, September 11 from 11am until 12 noon followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Oncology Day Unit Cavan General Hospital, c/o of Davy Connell Funeral Directors, or any Family member.

Please Note: Parking for Connell's Funeral Home is in Connolly Barracks. Please follow the signs.

Kathleen Harold (née Murphy), Rathcline, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 98th year, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, September 6 of Kathleen Harold (nee Murphy), Rathcline, Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her daughter Ita and her beloved husband Tommy and survived by her nine daughters Mary (Farrell), Sr Rosaleen, Irene (Murphy), Nuala, Evelyn (Clarke), Geraldine (Horohoe), Bernie, Florence (McIntyre) & Martina (Irwin). Sadly missed by her 24 adored grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro for Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, September 9 at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Family time on Sunday morning please.

Rose Farrell (née O’Keeffe), Winetown, Rathowen / Kinnegad, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar in her 94th year, on Thursday, September 6 of Rose Farrell (nee O’Keeffe), Winetown, Rathowen/ Kinnegad, Westmeath.

Beloved wife of the late James, much loved mother of Mary (McBennett) Dublin, Dan (Rooskey), Jimmy (Edgeworthstown), Anne (Clonard), good friend Paddy Byrne, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, son-in-law and daughter-in-law. May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral mass on Sunday, September 9 in St Mary's Church, Rathowen at 1pm followed with burial in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown.

Attracta McManus (née McGrath), Eslin, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Ballyfarnon, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her devoted family and in the tender care of the staff at Arus Carolan Community Nursing Home, Mohill, on Wednesday, September 5 of Attracta McManus née McGrath , Eslin, Carrick-on-Shannon and formerly Rover, Ballyfarnon, Co Sligo.

Beloved wife of the late Martin. Sadly missed by her loving sons Patrick and James, daughters Sheila, Martina and Julie, sister Julie O’Hara, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, her seven grandchildren, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Shivnan's Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Sunday evening September 9 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday morning September 10 to St Joseph's Church, Geevagh to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. ‘May she rest in peace’.





