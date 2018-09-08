Deaths in Longford - Saturday, September 8, 2018

Kathleen Harold (née Murphy), Rathcline, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 98th year, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, September 6 of Kathleen Harold (nee Murphy), Rathcline, Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her daughter Ita and her beloved husband Tommy and survived by her nine daughters Mary (Farrell), Sr Rosaleen, Irene (Murphy), Nuala, Evelyn (Clarke), Geraldine (Horohoe), Bernie, Florence (McIntyre) & Martina (Irwin). Sadly missed by her 24 adored grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her daughter Martina’s residence, Main Street, Lanesboro on Saturday, September 8 from 4pm to 9pm. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro for Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, September 9 at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Family time on Sunday morning please.

Michael Prunty, Ohill, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, September 5 of Michael Prunty, Ohill, Longford.

Michael will be sadly missed by his wife Marie, son Paul, daughter Lisa, brother Danny, sisters Mary Quinn, Teresa Mahon, Lucy Kelleher, relatives, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 8 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Mullingar MRI Scanner Fund, c/o Davy Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Rose Farrell (née O’Keeffe), Winetown, Rathowen / Kinnegad, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar in her 94th year, on Thursday, September 6 of Rose Farrell (nee O’Keeffe), Winetown, Rathowen/ Kinnegad, Westmeath.

Beloved wife of the late James, much loved mother of Mary (McBennett) Dublin, Dan (Rooskey), Jimmy (Edgeworthstown), Anne (Clonard), good friend Paddy Byrne, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, son-in-law and daughter-in-law. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Newbrook Nursing Home, Ballymahon Rd, Mullingar, on Saturday, September 8 from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral mass on Sunday, September 9 in St Mary's Church, Rathowen at 1pm followed with burial in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown.

Attracta McManus (née McGrath), Eslin, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Ballyfarnon, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her devoted family and in the tender care of the staff at Arus Carolan Community Nursing Home, Mohill, on Wednesday, September 5 of Attracta McManus née McGrath , Eslin, Carrick-on-Shannon and formerly Rover, Ballyfarnon, Co Sligo.

Beloved wife of the late Martin. Sadly missed by her loving sons Patrick and James, daughters Sheila, Martina and Julie, sister Julie O’Hara, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, her seven grandchildren, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Shivnan's Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Sunday evening September 9 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday morning September 10 to St Joseph's Church, Geevagh to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. ‘May she rest in peace’.



Kathleen Sloyan (née Dillon), Lecarrow, Carrowbehy, Castlerea, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully in her home, on Thursday September 6, of Kathleen Sloyan (nee Dillon), Lecarrow, Carrowbehy, Castlerea, Roscommon.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Mary Jo, son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren Geraldine, Kenneth, AnneMarie & Eamon, sisters Bridgie Roberts (Manchester) & Annie Hardiman (Moyne), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 8 at 12:30pm in St Mary's Church, Gorthaganny with the funeral proceeding to the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Mayo Roscommon Hospice Palliative Care Services c/o Gavin's Undertakers, Knox Street, Ballyhaunis, Tel: 094-9633448.

