Deaths in Longford - Sunday, September 2, 2018 - evening

Paschal Quinn, Ardnacassa ,Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, September 1 of Paschal Quinn, Ardnacassa ,Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford, former principal Melview NS. Predeceased by his loving wife Deirdre. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family Margot, Pat, Terry, Ruth and Catherine, sons-in-law Pat, Gavin and Cillian, daughters-in-law Mary and Celia, sister Annette, brothers Noel, Sean, Eamon and Frank, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Sarah, Ellen, Katie, Dearbhla, Aaron, Rachel, Catherine, Julia, Charlie and Senan, great-grandson Christopher, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home in Ardnacassa on Monday, September 3 from 3pm until 9pm. Removal on Tuesday, September 4 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 2pm.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Christophers, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Margaret ‘Peg’ Hegarty, Corduff, Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, on Saturday, September 1 of Margaret ‘Peg’ Hegarty, Corduff, Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband James and grandson Tom. Deeply regretted by her sons Owen and Roy, daughters Margo and Debbie, grandchildren Jimmy, Aaron and Andrew, daughters-in-law Josie and Debbie, son-in-law Pat Towey, Margo partner JFK, nephews and niece, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Monday, September 3 from 4pm to 6pm, with removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, September 4 at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please.

Brendan ‘Flatley’ Heery, Cormeen Lower, Mullagh, Meath / Cavan

The death occurred, tragically, following an accident, on Friday, August 31 of Brendan Heery, known as ‘Flatley’, of Cormeen Lower, Mullagh, Meath / Cavan. Deeply regretted by his sons Kevin and Emmett, mother Masie, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Kathleen ‘Peggy’ Sullivan (née McHugh), Fair Lawn, New Jersey and late Toghernaross, Kilcogy, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at her home, on Friday, August 24 of Kathleen ‘Peggy’ Sullivan (née McHugh), Fair Lawn, New Jersey and late Toghernaross, Kilcogy, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Danial. Sadly missed by her loving sons Seamus and Kevin, daughters in law Maureen and Sharon, grandchildren Sean, Ryan, Caitlin, Michael and Casey, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran, on Tuesday, September 4 at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 5 at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Glancy (née Kennedy), Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon / Elphin, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon, on Friday, August 31 of Margaret Glancy (nee Kennedy), Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon and formerly of Ardglass, Croghan, and Mahanagh, Elphin.

Predeceased by her husband John Joe, her parents John and Bridget, her sisters Anita and Kathleen and her brothers Séan and Desmond. She will be sadly missed by her nephew Trevor, niece Karena and her husband Benny, their children Dylan and Kate, brothers Pádraig, Vincent, James, Mark and Kenneth, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Sunday, September 2 from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to Kiltrustan Church. Funeral Mass on Monday, September 3 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in-lieu of, if desired, to Patients Comfort Fund, Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon.

Bridget Roberts (née Brady), Rathmines, Dublin / Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at St James’ Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family and friends, on Thursday, August 30 of Bridget Roberts (née Brady), Gulistan Cottages, Rathmines, Dublin 6 and formerly of Oghill, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by her husband Dick and granddaughter Nicola. Deeply regretted by her loving son Richard, grandson John, great-grandchildren Chloe and Sean, John's fiancée Jenny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends, especially Kathleen, the Corr family and her neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, September 3 at 10am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Refuge of Sinners, Rathmines, followed by burial at Mount Jerome Cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie