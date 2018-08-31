Deaths in Longford - Friday, August 31, 2018 - evening

Margaret Glancy (née Kennedy), Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon / Elphin, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon, on Friday, August 31 of Margaret Glancy (nee Kennedy), Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon and formerly of Ardglass, Croghan, and Mahanagh, Elphin.

Predeceased by her husband John Joe, her parents John and Bridget, her sisters Anita and Kathleen and her brothers Séan and Desmond. She will be sadly missed by her nephew Trevor, niece Karena and her husband Benny, their children Dylan and Kate, brothers Pádraig, Vincent, James, Mark and Kenneth, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Sunday, September 2 from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to Kiltrustan Church. Funeral Mass on Monday, September 3 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in-lieu of, if desired, to Patients Comfort Fund, Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon.

Michael Kane, Longford road, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at his residence in the loving care of his family, on Thursday, August 30 of Michael Kane, Longford road, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by his brothers Jimmy & Alex and sister Mary Rose. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, wife Kathleen, sons and daughters, Paraic, Seamus, Kathleen, Michael, Alex, Deidre, Jerome, Carmel, Brean and Mairead, brother Brian, sons-in-law Vinny, Raf, Barry and Paddy, daughters-in-law Caroline, Lucy, Margaret and Rachel, grandchildren, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal from his residence on Friday evening, August 31 to St Mary's Church, Drumlish arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, September 1 at 11am followed by burial in Drumlish new cemetery. House is strictly family only please.

Pearl ‘Margaret’ Leahy (née Mahon), Glack, Park Road, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, August 29 of Pearl ‘Margaret’ Leahy (nee Mahon) Glack, Park Road, Longford.

Beloved wife of Maurice, deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons Michael, Tom, Maurice Junior and David, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Hospital, Chapel Dublin Road, Longford on Friday, August 31 from 3.30pm with prayers at 5pm followed by removal to St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday September 1 at 11am, burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. House private please.

John Comiskey, Elphin Street, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred of John Comiskey, Leeds and formerly of Elphin Street, Strokestown, Roscommon.

Always remembered and sorely missed by his loving wife Barbara, son John, daughter Claire, all his grandchildren, nieces and nephews, all his brothers and sisters, family and friends.

A Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, September 1 at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Elphin Street, Strokestown to remember the life of our beloved John who died on October 30, 2017 in Leeds. Burial of ashes in Strokestown Cemetery thereafter.

Margaret ‘Mags’ Dunleavy (née Kemple), Coolnafarna, Ballyhaunis, Mayo / Moylough, Galway / Castlerea, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at the Bons Secours Hospital Galway surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, August 30 of Margaret ‘Mags’ Dunleavy (née Kemple) Coolnafarna, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo and late of Moylough, Co Galway. Deeply regretted by her devoted and loving husband Pat. Her brothers and sisters Rose Scully (Carlow), Mary Farrell (Bailieborough), Anne Scully (Boston), Noreen Donnellan (Mountbellew), Brid Kemple Walsh (Dublin), Dominic Kemple (Moylough), Bernie Kemple Lynch (Boyle), Tony Kemple (Longford), and Fintan Kemple (Carnews), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McDonagh's Funeral Home, Castlerea on Friday evening, August 31 from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St Brigid's Church, Cloonbonniffe. Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 1 at 12 noon with Interment in St Joseph's Cemetery, Castlerea. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o McDonagh Funeral Directors Castlerea. Solas na bhFlaitheas ar a hanam dílis.

Bridget Roberts (née Brady), Rathmines, Dublin / Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at St James’ Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family and friends, on Thursday, August 30 of Bridget Roberts (née Brady), Gulistan Cottages, Rathmines, Dublin 6 and formerly of Oghill, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by her husband Dick and granddaughter Nicola. Deeply regretted by her loving son Richard, grandson John, great-grandchildren Chloe and Sean, John's fiancée Jenny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends, especially Kathleen, the Corr family and her neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Aungier Street. Family will be in attendance on Sunday, September 2 from 2pm until 4pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, September 3 at 10am. in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Refuge of Sinners, Rathmines, followed by burial at Mount Jerome Cemetery.

