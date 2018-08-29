Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - evening

Pearl ‘Margaret’ Leahy (née Mahon), Glack, Park Road, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, August 29 of Pearl ‘Margaret’ Leahy (nee Mahon) Glack, Park Road, Longford.

Beloved wife of Maurice, deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons Michael, Tom, Maurice Junior and David, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Hospital, Chapel Dublin Road, Longford on Friday, August 31 from 3.30pm with prayers at 5pm followed by removal to St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday September 1 at 11am, burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. House private please.

Robert Quinn, Fenagh, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Mowlan Nursing Home, Sligo, on Tuesday, August 28 of Robert Quinn, Fenagh, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his mother Rosanna and grandparents Eugene and Loretta. Deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by his uncle Fred, aunt Caroline, aunt Ger and uncle Dave, cousins, relatives and friends. May Robert Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the family home in Fenagh on Thursday, August 30 from 4pm until 9pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Friday morning August 31 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Fenagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, to Muscular Dystrophy Ireland.

Gertrude ‘Trudy’ Curran, Derradda, Corraleehan, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, August 28 of Gertrude ‘Trudy’ Curran, Derradda, Corraleehan, Ballinamore, Leitrim & Dublin, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at St Francis Hospice, Raheny, Dublin.

Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Cáit (Castleblayney), Pauline (USA), brother Frank (USA), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Thursday afternoon August 30 from 4pm until 7pm followed by removal to St Brigid’s Church, Corraleehan arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday August 31 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie