Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Maura Kelly, Clonturk, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, August 25 of Maura Kelly, Clonturk, Longford.

Predeceased by her father Robert, mother Helen, brothers Sean and Bobby, sisters Pat and Ann. Maura will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sister Jo (Dennigan), sister in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal on Wednesday, August 29 to arrive at St Anne’s Church, Curry, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Dialysis Unit at Cavan General Hospital. c/o Glennon Funeral directors or any family member. House private please.



Eileen Farrell (née Fayne), The Green, Clonaslee, Laois / Lanesboro, Longford / Kilcormac, Offaly

The death occurred, peacefully at St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick, Co Laois, on Monday, August 27 of Eileen Farrell (nee Fayne), The Green, Clonaslee, Co Laois, and formerly of Lanesboro, Co Longford and Kilcormac, Co Offaly.

Beloved wife of the late James (Jim), and loving mother of Shirley, Eilish, Yvonne and Tony. She will be sadly missed by her sister Kathleen Dunphy (Clane), grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 29 at 12 noon in St Manman's Church, Clonaslee, followed by burial afterwards in St Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee. ‘The Day Thou Gavest Lord Hath Ended’.



Monica Kelly (née Breen), Auburn Manor, Kilkenny West, Glasson, Westmeath



The death occurred on Monday, August 27 of Monica Kelly (née Breen), Auburn Manor, Kilkenny West, Glasson, Co Westmeath, peacefully at her own home, surrounded by her beloved family.

Cherished wife of Sean and much loved mother of Emaleigh and Nicky. Loving daughter of Johnny and Kathleen, dear sister to Geraldine, Sean, Patricia, Terry, Kevin and Brian. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her devoted husband, daughter, son, parents, her sisters, brothers and their families, mother-in-law and extended family and her many dear friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Removal on Wednesday, August 29 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclair arriving at 11.45 am for Funeral Prayers. Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Support Sanctuary, LARCC, Multyfarnham.

Evelyn Gannon (née Nerney), Mountdillon, Curraghroe, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, August 26 of Evelyn Gannon (nee Nerney), Mountdillon, Curraghroe, Roscommon.

Beloved wife of the late Johnie. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons Tom, John and Peter, her daughters Maureen, Eileen, Catherine, Martina, Elizabeth, Beatrice and Colette, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, Hannah and Roisin, daughters-in-law, sons- in-law, sisters Rita Barry (London), Bridget Sweeney (London), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Wednesday, August 29 to St Cecilia's Church, Curraghroe to arrive for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of, if desired, to Roscommon Palliative Care.

Richie Flynn, Rowanberry, Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, at Mullingar General Hospital, on Sunday, August 26 of Richie Flynn, Rowanberry, Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim. Recently predeceased by his father Liam. Beloved husband of Trish and devoted father of Liam and Róisín, loving son of Helen and dear brother of Sinéad. He will be deeply missed by his extended family, friends, neighbours and colleagues in the IFA and aquaculture industry. ‘There is a light that never goes out’.

Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, on Wednesday, August 29 to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass. Cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House private at all other times. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the RNLI.

Gertrude ‘Trudy’ Curran, Derradda, Corraleehan, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, August 28 of Gertrude ‘Trudy’ Curran, Derradda, Corraleehan, Ballinamore, Leitrim & Dublin, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at St Francis Hospice, Raheny, Dublin.

Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Cáit (Castleblayney), Pauline (USA), brother Frank (USA), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Thursday afternoon August 30 from 4pm until 7pm followed by removal to St Brigid’s Church, Corraleehan arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday August 31 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

