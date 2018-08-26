Deaths in Longford - Sunday, August 26, 2018

Laserina ‘Lassie’ Peters (née Maguire), Dooroc, Drumlish, Longford / Galway



The death occurred, peacefully in St James' Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, August 23 of Laserina ‘Lassie’ Peters (née Maguire), Dooroc, Drumlish, Longford / Galway. Lassie will be forever missed by her loving daughters Deirdre O Connor (Galway), and Sinead O'Connor (Galway), husband Maurice, sisters Betty De-Vinenzo (Newtownforbes), Joan Malone (Dooroc), brother Tommy (Dooroc), grandaughters Ailish and Rebecca, sons-in-law Richard and Cormac, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Deep are the memories, Precious they stay, No passing of time, Can take them away. May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, August 26, at 1pm in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, followed by burial in Kilmahon Cemetery. House private please.

Seamus Carroll, 4 Rooskey Drive, Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Friday, August 24 of Seamus Carroll, 4 Rooskey Drive, Rooskey, Roscommon and formerly from Cloonaufill, Rooskey, Co Roscommon. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey on Sunday, August 26 from 4pm until 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, August 27 at 12 noon in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Una Mann (née Cox), Catherinestown, Gaybrook, Mullingar, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 93rd year, surrounded by her loving family, in the tender care of the staff and nurses at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Saturday, August 25 of Una Mann (nee Cox) Catherinestown, Gaybrook, Mullingar. Una will be deeply missed by her husband Ned, daughters Mena and Pauline (Nally), son Dermot, son-in-law Martin, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Maria, Ciara, David and Louise, nephews, nieces, relatives and wide circle of friends.May Una Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Shaw's Funeral Home on Monday, August 27 from 4pm until 6pm with removal thereafter to The Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass at 10am on Tuesday morning, August 28 followed by burial in Kilronan Cemetery.

House Private Please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Glencar Unit, Laurel Lodge, Longford.

Gabriel O'Malley, Portmarnock, Dublin / Kinlough, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, on Thursday, August 23 of Gabriel O’Malley, Portmarnock, Dublin and formerly of Kinlough, Co Leitrim. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rita, his son Shane, his daughters Gráinne and Róisín, his sons-in-law Enda and Kevin, his grandchildren Éanna, Oisín, Colin, Sophie and Senan, his brother Sean, his sisters Bernie and Annie, his sister-in-law Ann, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim on Sunday evening, August 26 from 6pm to 7:30pm with removal to St. Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning, August 27 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. All enquiries to Murphy and Fox Funeral Directors Manorhamilton.

Richie Flynn, Rowanberry, Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, at Mullingar General Hospital, on Sunday, August 26 of Richie Flynn, Rowanberry, Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim. Recently predeceased by his father Liam. Beloved husband of Trish and devoted father of Liam and Róisín, loving son of Helen and dear brother of Sinéad. He will be deeply missed by his extended family, friends, neighbours and colleagues in the IFA and aquaculture industry. ‘There is a light that never goes out’.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, August 28 from 4pm to 9pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, on Wednesday, August 29 to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass. Cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House private at all other times. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the RNLI.

