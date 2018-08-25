Deaths in Longford - Saturday, August 25, 2018

Laserina ‘Lassie’ Peters (née Maguire), Dooroc, Drumlish, Longford / Galway



The death occurred, peacefully in St James' Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, August 23 of Laserina ‘Lassie’ Peters (née Maguire), Dooroc, Drumlish, Longford / Galway. Lassie will be forever missed by her loving daughters Deirdre O Connor (Galway), and Sinead O'Connor (Galway), husband Maurice, sisters Betty De-Vinenzo (Newtownforbes), Joan Malone (Dooroc), brother Tommy (Dooroc), grandaughters Ailish and Rebecca, sons-in-law Richard and Cormac, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Deep are the memories, Precious they stay, No passing of time, Can take them away. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford on Saturday, August 25 from 5pm until 7pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, August 26, at 1pm in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, followed by burial in Kilmahon Cemetery. House private please. Please Note: Parking for Connell's Funeral Home is in Connolly Barrack's, Please follow signs.

Gabriel O'Malley, Portmarnock, Dublin / Kinlough, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, on Thursday, August 23 of Gabriel O’Malley, Portmarnock, Dublin and formerly of Kinlough, Co Leitrim. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rita, his son Shane, his daughters Gráinne and Róisín, his sons-in-law Enda and Kevin, his grandchildren Éanna, Oisín, Colin, Sophie and Senan, his brother Sean, his sisters Bernie and Annie, his sister-in-law Ann, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his family home on Saturday afternoon, August 25 from 3pm to 6pm and at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim on Sunday evening, August 26 from 6pm to 7:30pm with removal to St. Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning, August 27 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. All enquiries to Murphy and Fox Funeral Directors Manorhamilton.

John Hynes, Leixlip, Kildare / Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown and surrounded by his family, on Thursday, August 23 of John Hynes, Leixlip, Kildare / Mohill, Leitrim, formerly of Co Limerick. Beloved husband of Kathleen and dear father of Jarlath, Gerard, David, Kevin, Anne and John and a devoted grandfather of Philip, Lukas, Katelyn, Guy and the late Finn. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Alison, Aedemar and Jen, brother David, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. RIP.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Saturday morning, August 25 arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial taking place in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Mohill, Co Leitrim at 4.30pm (approx). Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. ‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis’.

Nancy Morgan (née Mulligan), Drumavaddy, Carrickaboy, Cavan



The death occurred, in her 98th year, peacefully, surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff of College View Nursing Home, Cavan, on Thursday, August 23 of Nancy Morgan (nee Mulligan) Drumavaddy, Carrickaboy, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by her husband James P and her son Mattie. Dearly loved and missed by her daughters Gretta Farrell, Listreena, Legan, Co Longford, Kitty Cassidy, Newtownbutler Road, Clones, daughter-in-law Geraldine, Walshestown South, Mullingar, sons-in-law Seamus and Bernard, her loving grandchildren, Niall and partner Deirdre, David, Darragh, Derbhela, Rebecca and Sarah and her special great-grandchild Nancy, her sister-in-law Mary and her brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, friends and wonderful neighbours.

Removal arriving to St Matthew's Church, Drumavaddy, at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, August 25 at 2pm and interment afterwards in old cemetery.

