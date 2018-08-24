Deaths in Longford - Friday, August 24, 2018

Phyllis Gill (née Nolan), Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in her 92nd year, in the loving care of Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, on Tuesday, August 21 of Phyllis Gill (née Nolan), Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Dan, her daughter Marie and her son John. Deeply regretted by her daughters Anne, Catherine, Norrie and Denise, her son Donal, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, August 24 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Ina ‘Christina’ Marshall (née Gleeson), Kilsallagh, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Silvermines, Tipperary



The death occurred, peacefully, at Autumn Lodge, St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford, on Tuesday, August 21 of Ina ‘Christina’ Marshall (née Gleeson), Kilsallagh, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Silvermines, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her husband Sean, daughters Mary, Olive and Cora, her son Patrick, grandchildren Kate, Aoife, Olivia, Patrick and Sean, her sister Josephine Murnane, sons-in-law Darren, Gerry and Phil, daughter-in-law Eva, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, August 24 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to St Joseph's Patient Comfort Fund care of Gogan's Funeral Directors or any family member. House Private Please.

John Hynes, Leixlip, Kildare / Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown and surrounded by his family, on Thursday, August 23 of John Hynes, Leixlip, Kildare / Mohill, Leitrim, formerly of Co Limerick. Beloved husband of Kathleen and dear father of Jarlath, Gerard, David, Kevin, Anne and John and a devoted grandfather of Philip, Lukas, Katelyn, Guy and the late Finn. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Alison, Aedemar and Jen, brother David, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Friday, August 25 from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Saturday morning, August 26 arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial taking place in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Mohill, Co Leitrim at 4.30pm (approx). Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. ‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis’.

Nancy Morgan (née Mulligan), Drumavaddy, Carrickaboy, Cavan



The death occurred, in her 98th year, peacefully, surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff of College View Nursing Home, Cavan, on Thursday, August 23 of Nancy Morgan (nee Mulligan) Drumavaddy, Carrickaboy, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by her husband James P and her son Mattie. Dearly loved and missed by her daughters Gretta Farrell, Listreena, Legan, Co Longford, Kitty Cassidy, Newtownbutler Road, Clones, daughter-in-law Geraldine, Walshestown South, Mullingar, sons-in-law Seamus and Bernard, her loving grandchildren, Niall and partner Deirdre, David, Darragh, Derbhela, Rebecca and Sarah and her special great-grandchild Nancy, her sister-in-law Mary and her brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, friends and wonderful neighbours.

Reposing in Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, on Friday, August 24 from 4pm to 7.30pm with family time thereafter. Removal arriving to St Matthew's Church, Drumavaddy, at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, August 25 at 2pm and interment afterwards in old cemetery.



Michael Lenaghan, Cloonmurray, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital, on Tuesday, August 21 of Michael Lenaghan, Cloonmurray, Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved brother of Sr Dorothy M.M.M. (Drogheda), Bridget (Australia), Dominick (Dublin), John (Birmingham) Annette and Angela (both Birmingham), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, August 24 at 11.30am in the Church of S.S. Eithne and Fidelma, Tulsk. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

Tom McDermott, Bosley Green, Birmingham/Scurbeg, Ballinameen,Boyle, Roscommon / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in Birmingham, on Sunday, June 10 of Tom McDermott, Bosley Green, Birmingham/Scurbeg, Ballinameen,Boyle, Roscommon / Longford. Predeceased by his wife Mary Beirne, Keshcarrigan, father and mother Jimmy and Molly McDermott. Tom will be forever missed by his loving daughters Irene, Heather and Tara, sister Mary McCormack (Bawn, Drumlish), brother Paddy Joe Harrington (Sligo), brother-in-law Jimmy McCormack, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends here in Ireland and Birmingham.

The family is a circle of love, Not broken by a loss, But made stronger by the memories. May Tom Rest In Peace.

A mass to celebrate Tom's life will take place on Friday, August 24 in The Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal, Mantua, Elphin, Co Roscommon at 12 noon, followed with burial of Tom's ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

John Tom Bland, Cullagh, Foxfield, Fenagh, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home surrounded by his loving family and after a long illness bravely and patiently borne, on Tuesday, August 21 of John Tom Bland, Cullagh, Foxfield, Fenagh, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his brother, Reverend Fr Jimmy Bland. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, sons; James and Dermot, brother; Joe (London), sister-in-law; Eileen, daughter-in-law; Catriona, his 5 grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. May John Tom Rest in Peace.

Removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Foxfield on Friday, August 24 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. House private on Friday morning. No flowers please.



John ‘Jack’ O'Brien, Scurlogstown, Delvin, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at home in the tender loving care his family, after a long illness bravely borne with great dignity, on Thursday, August 23 of John ‘Jack’ O'Brien, Scurlogstown, Delvin, Co Westmeath. Loving husband of Irene and devoted father to Rebecca, Kevin and Jack.

Predeceased by his parents John Joe and Carmel. Jack will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, his brother Brendan, sisters Mary, Carola and Carrie, his uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends. May Jack rest in peace.

Reposing at his home this Friday evening, August 24 from 6pm, followed by prayers at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, August 25 in St Bartholomew's Church, Killallon, at 11am with burial afterwards in Clonarney Cemetery. Family only time Saturday morning please.

