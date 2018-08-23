Deaths in Longford - Thursday, August 23, 2018 - evening

Phyllis Gill (née Nolan), Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in her 92nd year, in the loving care of Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, on Tuesday, August 21 of Phyllis Gill (née Nolan), Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Dan, her daughter Marie and her son John. Deeply regretted by her daughters Anne, Catherine, Norrie and Denise, her son Donal, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home this Thursday, August 23 from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 24 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Ina ‘Christina’ Marshall (née Gleeson), Kilsallagh, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Silvermines, Tipperary



The death occurred, peacefully, at Autumn Lodge, St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford, on Tuesday, August 21 of Ina ‘Christina’ Marshall (née Gleeson), Kilsallagh, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Silvermines, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her husband Sean, daughters Mary, Olive and Cora, her son Patrick, grandchildren Kate, Aoife, Olivia, Patrick and Sean, her sister Josephine Murnane, sons-in-law Darren, Gerry and Phil, daughter-in-law Eva, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing in St Joseph's Care Home Chapel on Thursday, August 23 from 4pm with prayers at 6pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown arriving at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, August 24 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to St Joseph's Patient Comfort Fund care of Gogan's Funeral Directors or any family member. House Private Please.



Michael Lenaghan, Cloonmurray, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital, on Tuesday, August 21 of Michael Lenaghan, Cloonmurray, Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved brother of Sr Dorothy M.M.M. (Drogheda), Bridget (Australia), Dominick (Dublin), John (Birmingham) Annette and Angela (both Birmingham), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Thursday, August 23 from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to the Church of S.S. Eithne and Fidelma, Tulsk to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 24 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

Tom McDermott, Bosley Green, Birmingham/Scurbeg, Ballinameen,Boyle, Roscommon / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in Birmingham, on Sunday, June 10 of Tom McDermott, Bosley Green, Birmingham/Scurbeg, Ballinameen,Boyle, Roscommon / Longford. Predeceased by his wife Mary Beirne, Keshcarrigan, father and mother Jimmy and Molly McDermott. Tom will be forever missed by his loving daughters Irene, Heather and Tara, sister Mary McCormack (Bawn, Drumlish), brother Paddy Joe Harrington (Sligo), brother-in-law Jimmy McCormack, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends here in Ireland and Birmingham.

The family is a circle of love, Not broken by a loss, But made stronger by the memories. May Tom Rest In Peace.

A mass to celebrate Tom's life will take place on Friday, August 24 in The Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal, Mantua, Elphin, Co Roscommon at 12 noon, followed with burial of Tom's ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

John Tom Bland, Cullagh, Foxfield, Fenagh, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home surrounded by his loving family and after a long illness bravely and patiently borne, on Tuesday, August 21 of John Tom Bland, Cullagh, Foxfield, Fenagh, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his brother, Reverend Fr Jimmy Bland. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, sons; James and Dermot, brother; Joe (London), sister-in-law; Eileen, daughter-in-law; Catriona, his 5 grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. May John Tom Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at his residence on Thursday, August 23 from 12 noon to 8pm with removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Foxfield on Friday, August 24 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. House private on Friday morning. No flowers please.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie