Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Ina ‘Christina’ Marshall (née Gleeson), Kilsallagh, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Silvermines, Tipperary



The death occurred, peacefully, at Autumn Lodge, St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford, on Tuesday, August 21 of Ina ‘Christina’ Marshall (née Gleeson), Kilsallagh, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Silvermines, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her husband Sean, daughters Mary, Olive and Cora, her son Patrick, grandchildren Kate, Aoife, Olivia, Patrick and Sean, her sister Josephine Murnane, sons-in-law Darren, Gerry and Phil, daughter-in-law Eva, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing in St Joseph's Care Home Chapel on Thursday, August 23 from 4pm with prayers at 6pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown arriving at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, August 24 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to St Joseph's Patient Comfort Fund care of Gogan's Funeral Directors or any family member. House Private Please.

Bridget ‘Breege’ Prunty, Currygranny, Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, unexpectedly and peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family, on Sunday, August 19 of Bridget ‘Breege’ Prunty, Currygranny, Newtownforbes, Longford, formerly of Breanrish, Drumlish, Co Longford. Predeceased by her brothers Tommy, Fr Packie, Fr Jimmy, sisters, Mary, Alice (Farrell), Annie (McGoey), Sr Annunciata. Deeply regretted by her sister Sr Assunta (Delaware USA), nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 22 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes with burial in local cemetery. No flowers please by request. House private please.

Gretta Gibbons (née McDermott), Ballinafad, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, unexpectedly at her residence, on Monday, August 20 of Gretta Gibbons (née McDermott), Ballinafad, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Peter, daughter Carmel & son Colm. Sadly missed by her heartbroken sons & daughters Martin, Gertie, Bernie, Pauline, Helen, Gerard, Joseph, Walter, Leonie, Marian, Jacinta, sons-in-laws, daughters-in-law, 30 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, sister Sr Mary Leonie (Augustine Nursing Order, Sussex, England), brother John McDermott (N.Y.), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence (F42 X061) on Wednesday, August 22 from 4pm. Removal on Thursday, August 23 to the parish church, Strokestown for 12 noon Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery.

Family time on Thursday morning please. Shuttle bus service on Wednesday evening from Franks of Ballybeg to the residence.



Michael Lenaghan, Cloonmurray, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital, on Tuesday, August 21 of Michael Lenaghan, Cloonmurray, Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved brother of Sr Dorothy M.M.M. (Drogheda), Bridget (Australia), Dominick (Dublin), John (Birmingham) Annette and Angela (both Birmingham), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Thursday, August 23 from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to the Church of S.S. Eithne and Fidelma, Tulsk to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 24 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

Tom McDermott, Bosley Green, Birmingham/Scurbeg, Ballinameen,Boyle, Roscommon / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in Birmingham, on Sunday, June 10 of Tom McDermott, Bosley Green, Birmingham/Scurbeg, Ballinameen,Boyle, Roscommon / Longford. Predeceased by his wife Mary Beirne, Keshcarrigan, father and mother Jimmy and Molly McDermott. Tom will be forever missed by his loving daughters Irene, Heather and Tara, sister Mary McCormack (Bawn, Drumlish), brother Paddy Joe Harrington (Sligo), brother-in-law Jimmy McCormack, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends here in Ireland and Birmingham.

The family is a circle of love, Not broken by a loss, But made stronger by the memories. May Tom Rest In Peace.

A mass to celebrate Tom's life will take place on Friday, August 24 in The Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal, Mantua, Elphin, Co Roscommon at 12 noon, followed with burial of Tom's ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Josephine Keegan (née Grant), Gubbs, Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, on Saturday, August 18 of Margaret Josephine Keegan (née Grant) formerly of Gubbs, Cloone, Co Leitrim and Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill. Predeceased by her husband James and sister Bridget McGovern. May Margaret Rest in Peace.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters; Suzanne and Flora, son; Fred, grandchildren, brother-in-law; Andy, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Remains reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday, August 23 from 10am - 11am with removal to St Mary's Church, Cloone for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Bernie McBrien, Corroneary, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Friday, August 17 of Bernie McBrien, Corroneary, Aughavas, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his sister Maureen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his nieces, cousins, brother in law Pat King (USA), neighbours and friends.May he Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 22 at 12 noon in St Joseph’s Church, Aughavas, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Antoon Jannink, Kinkeen, Drumreilly, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, August 16 of Antoon Jannink, Kinkeen, Drumreilly, Ballinamore, Leitrim, at Cavan General Hospital.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Riny, sons Fernan & Mark, daughter Marleen, daughter-in-law Fiona, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren Michaella, Cian, Luke, Ella & Senna, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning August 22 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Drumreilly followed by Cremation in the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

