Deaths in Longford - Monday, August 20, 2018 - evening

Bridget ‘Breege’ Prunty, Currygranny, Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, unexpectedly and peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family, on Sunday, August 19 of Bridget ‘Breege’ Prunty, Currygranny, Newtownforbes, Longford, formerly of Breanrish, Drumlish, Co Longford. Predeceased by her brothers Tommy, Fr Packie, Fr Jimmy, sisters, Mary, Alice (Farrell), Annie (McGoey), Sr Annunciata. Deeply regretted by her sister Sr Assunta (Delaware USA), nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Tuesday, August 21 from 5pm with prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 22 at 12 noon with burial in local cemetery. No flowers please by request. House private please.

Tom McDermott, Bosley Green, Birmingham/Scurbeg, Ballinameen,Boyle, Roscommon / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in Birmingham, on Sunday, June 10 of Tom McDermott, Bosley Green, Birmingham/Scurbeg, Ballinameen,Boyle, Roscommon / Longford. Predeceased by his wife Mary Beirne, Keshcarrigan, father and mother Jimmy and Molly McDermott. Tom will be forever missed by his loving daughters Irene, Heather and Tara, sister Mary McCormack (Bawn, Drumlish), brother Paddy Joe Harrington (Sligo), brother-in-law Jimmy McCormack, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends here in Ireland and Birmingham.

The family is a circle of love, Not broken by a loss, But made stronger by the memories. May Tom Rest In Peace.

A mass to celebrate Tom's life will take place on Friday, August 24 in The Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal, Mantua, Elphin, Co Roscommon at 12 noon, followed with burial of Tom's ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

Bernie McBrien, Corroneary, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Friday, August 17 of Bernie McBrien, Corroneary, Aughavas, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his sister Maureen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his nieces, cousins, brother in law Pat King (USA), neighbours and friends.May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Finnegans Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Tuesday, August 21 from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 22 at 12 noon in St Joseph’s Church, Aughavas, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Antoon Jannink, Kinkeen, Drumreilly, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, August 16 of Antoon Jannink, Kinkeen, Drumreilly, Ballinamore, Leitrim, at Cavan General Hospital.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Riny, sons Fernan & Mark, daughter Marleen, daughter-in-law Fiona, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren Michaella, Cian, Luke, Ella & Senna, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Mary's Church, Drumreilly on Tuesday evening August 21 arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning August 22 at 11am followed by Cremation in the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Dorothy Holmes, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the dedicated staff of St Joseph's Nursing Home, Longford, on Friday, August 17 of Dorothy Holmes, Castlepollard, Westmeath.

Funeral service in St Joseph's Nursing Home Chapel on Tuesday, August 21 at 3pm, followed by burial in Killafree Graveyard, Castlepollard. ‘The day thou gavest Lord is endeth.’

