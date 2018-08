Deaths in Longford - Saturday, August 18, 2018

Sean Howard, Carra, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, August 16 of Sean Howard, Carra, Granard, Longford. Retired Secondary School Teacher of Ardscoil Phádraig.

Devoted husband of Winnie and father of James, Paul and Michael. Predeceased by his sister Mary. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his brother Bernard, sisters Geraldine and Margaret, adoring grandchildren Nora May, Eliza Jane, Harry, Tapio and Ben, daughters-in-law Jo, Martina, and Johanna, relatives, and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard on Sunday, August 19 from 5pm to 7pm. Cremation Service at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Monday, August 20 at 11am. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation Stroke Support Group, Cavan. House private please.

Eithne Kane (née Eustace), Annaly, Rocks Road, Kingscourt, Cavan / Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, August 16 of Eithne Kane, (nee Eustace) Annaly, Rocks Road, Kingscourt, Co Cavan and formerly of Newtowncashel, Co Longford, peacefully after a short illness.

Predeceased by her husband Derek and brothers Andy, Kieran & Fr Louis (Longford). Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Deirdre, Eithne & Susan, sons David & Brendan, daughters-in-law Annette & Paula, sons-in-law Donal Cullen & Michael Carroll, beloved grandchildren Louise, Cathy, Conor, Fiona, Hannah, Tessa, Lily, Charlie, Derek, Grace & Andy. Sadly missed by her brothers Des (Shannon) & Gerry (Birmingham), sisters-in-law Evelyn & Patsy, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Saturday, August 18 from 3pm to 9pm. Removal from her home on Sunday morning August 19 at 11.30am arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kingscourt for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Peter McVerry Trust.



Barbara Murphy, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, August 16 of Barbara Murphy, Drumlish, Co Longford, peacefully, in St James' Hospital.

Much loved mother of Tanja, Gordon, Diana and Michael. Barbara will be forever loved and sadly missed by her family, her eleven beloved grandchildren , sister Marianne, brother Peter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her daughter's home in Clondalkin on Sunday August 19 between 1pm and 6pm. Funeral Service will take place in St John’s Church, Clondalkin, on Monday, August 20 at 2pm, followed by cremation at Newlands Crematorium. All enquiries to Massey Bros, Clondalkin Village, tel: 01 4574455.

Christina ‘Mags’ Maughan, Drumeel, Ballinalee, Longford / Dublin

The death occurred, suddenly, at her home on Sunday, August 12, of Christina ‘Mags’ Maughan, Drumeel, Ballinalee, Longford / Dublin.Predeceased by her partner Martin. Mags will be sadly missed by her family, friends and neighbours.

Always in our hearts, forever in our thoughts. May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 18 in St Peter's Church, Phibsboro, Dublin 7, followed with burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

Tom McDermott, Bosley Green, Birmingham/Scurbeg, Ballinameen,Boyle, Roscommon / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in Birmingham, on Sunday, June 10 of Tom McDermott, Bosley Green, Birmingham/Scurbeg, Ballinameen,Boyle, Roscommon / Longford. Predeceased by his wife Mary Beirne, Keshcarrigan, father and mother Jimmy and Molly McDermott. Tom will be forever missed by his loving daughters Irene, Heather and Tara, sister Mary McCormack (Bawn, Drumlish), brother Paddy Joe Harrington (Sligo), brother-in-law Jimmy McCormack, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends here in Ireland and Birmingham.

The family is a circle of love, Not broken by a loss, But made stronger by the memories. May Tom Rest In Peace.

A mass to celebrate Tom's life will take place on Friday, August 24 in The Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal, Mantua, Elphin, Co Roscommon at 12 noon, followed with burial of Tom's ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Burke (née Kelly), Harbour Street, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, on Thursday, August 16 of Kathleen Burke (née Kelly), Harbour Street, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons, daughters, niece Eileen Mahon, (Moyvore), nephew Christopher Kelly (Dundalk), her close neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the Hospital Mortuary, Mullingar on Saturday evening, August 18 from 3.30pm to 5.15pm with removal to Ballynacargy Church to arrive at 6.15pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, August 19 at 2.30pm with burial afterwards to Sonna Cemetery.

Antoon Jannink, Kinkeen, Drumreilly, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, August 16 of Antoon Jannink, Kinkeen, Drumreilly, Ballinamore, Leitrim, at Cavan General Hospital.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Riny, sons Fernan & Mark, daughter Marleen, daughter-in-law Fiona, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren Michaella, Cian, Luke, Ella & Senna, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home in Kinkeen on Sunday, August 19 from 4pm until 7pm and on Monday, August 20 from 3pm until 6pm. Removal to St Mary's Church, Drumreilly on Tuesday evening August 21 arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning August 22 at 11am followed by Cremation in the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Oliver Doyle, Lickbla, Castlepollard, Westmeath / Clondalkin, Dublin

The death occurred on Sunday, August 12 of Oliver Doyle, Lickbla, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath and late of Harelawn Grove, Clondalkin, Co Dublin; suddenly, in Lanzarote, Canary Islands.

Predeceased by his brother John, mother Sarah, father John and first wife Marion. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary; sons and daughters Sarah, Tanya, Tracey, Patrice, Peter, Tracey, Shauna, Wayne and Dean; sons-in-law and daughter-in-law Patrick, Chris, Jason, Kenneth, Daniel and Gillian; brothers and sisters Joe, Dottie, Denis, Mary, Anto, Paul, Kevin, James and Liam; grandchildren Ben, Lee, Karl, Priya, Chris, Lavender, Sebastian, Elliot, Aubree, Elijah and Jayden; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Oliver rest in peace.

Arriving at St Michael's Church, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath on Sunday, August 19 for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, and afterwards reposing at his home in Lickbla from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday, August 20 to St Matthew's Church, Ballyfermot, Co Dublin, arriving at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Palmerstown Cemetery. House private on Monday morning please.

Brendan Hogan, Castlegaddery, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Wednesday, August 15 of Brendan Hogan, Castlegaddery, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maura, sons Simon, Colin, Keith, daughter Elaine, brother Michael, sisters Anne and Mary, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 18 at 2pm in Emper Church with burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Simon Community.

James ‘Jim’ Kelly, Newtown, Ballymore, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Monday, August 13 of James ‘Jim’ Kelly, Newtown, Ballymore, Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Bridget, brother John and sisters Mary and Philomena. Deeply regretted by his brother Joe (Galway), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Private removal from Rooney's Funeral Home, Ballymore, on Saturday morning, August 18 to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Ballymore, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

