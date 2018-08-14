Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, August 14, 2018 - evening

May Fanning (née English), Ballinacross, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home in the arms of her loving family, on Sunday, August 12 of May Fanning (nee English), Ballinacross, Granard, Longford and formerly of Corofin, Co Clare.

Beloved wife of the late Vincent, loving mother of Traolach (Terry), Carmel Ryan, Monica and Ruth. Sadly missed by her dear sister Berry Brennan and brother Des English, brother- in-law Cyril, sister-in-law Terry, daughter-in -law Susan, sons-in-law Michael, Pat and Joe, cherished grandchildren, Sinead, Vincent, Laoise, Rebekah, Aisling, Fiacre, Alison, Lachlann and Diarmaid, nieces, nephews, cousins, her wonderful neighbours and many dear friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Mass of the Resurrection, on Wednesday, August 15 at 11.30am in St Mary’s Church, Granard, interment afterwards at Granardkille Cemetery. Family flowers only please.



Evelyn Cashin (née Lohan), Manchester, England and Caggle, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness in Manchester, England, on Monday, July 30 of Evelyn Cashin (née Lohan), Manchester, England and Caggle, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her parents Jack & Teresa Lohan (Caggle) and her sister Pauline Duffy. Beloved wife of Jim and much loved mother of David, Olivia and Christopher. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband and family, brother Sean, sisters Ita, Teresa, Mary, Bernadette and Imelda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Wednesday, August 15 to St Bernard’s Church, Manchester, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 16 at 10am followed by burial in Cheable Cemetery. Memorial Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated in St Bridget's Church, Four-MIle House, on Sunday, August 26 at 10am.

Mary Leahy (née Gibbons), Coventry, UK and formerly Newtown, Cloonfad, Roscommon

Following the recent death of her beloved husband Pa, the death occurred, peacefully at home on Friday, August 10 of Mary Leahy (nee Gibbons), Coventry, UK (formerly Newtown, Cloonfad, Co Roscommon), aged 92, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by sons, John and Kieran, daughter Catherine, daughters-in-law Mary and Kathryn, devoted grandchildren Rachel, Rebecca, Sarah, Megan and Conor, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Joint removal to St Anne's Church, Coventry at 7pm on Wednesday, August 15, followed by their Funeral Mass at 10.30am on Thursday, August 16. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.

James ‘Jim’ Kelly, Newtown, Ballymore, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Monday, August 13 of James ‘Jim’ Kelly, Newtown, Ballymore, Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Bridget, brother John and sisters Mary and Philomena. Deeply regretted by his brother Joe (Galway), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Private removal from Rooney's Funeral Home, Ballymore, on Saturday morning, August 18 to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Ballymore, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

