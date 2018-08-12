Deaths in Longford - Sunday, August 12, 2018 - evening

John ‘Sean’ Kelly, Ballinalee, Longford / Ballyfermot, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully at home in Co Longford surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, August 11 of John ‘Sean’ Kelly, Ballinalee, Co Longford and formerly of Ballyfermot, Dublin. Beloved husband of the late Carmel and loving mother of Martin and Sean and loving brother of the late Danny; he will be very sadly missed by his children, grandchildren Sean, Claire, Sinead, Fintan, Deirdre, Oisin and Meavbh, Sean’s partner Bernie, sisters Bernie and Maureen, brothers Peadar and Pat, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. RIP.

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock on Monday, August 13 between 4pm and 6pm. Removal on Tuesday, August 14 to St. Brendan’s Church, Coolock arriving for 10am Mass followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Bernadette ‘Bernie’ Casey (née Lennon), Lehery, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, August 11 of Bernadette ‘Bernie’ Casey (née Lennon), Lehery, Lanesboro, Longford. Beloved wife of Mark and much loved mother of Brian, Cormac and Niamh. Will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughter, brothers Joseph and Gerard Lennon (Carrickedmond), brothers-in-law Francis, Bernard and Michael, sisters-in-law Mary, Pauline, Maura and Joanne, mother-in-law Mae and all her loving nieces and nephews. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Monday, August 13 from 3pm until 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection in St Mary's Church, Lanesboro, on Tuesday, August 14 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Fresh flowers only. Family time on Sunday please.



Bernard Farrell, Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Autumn Lodge, St Joseph's Hospital, Dublin Road, Longford, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, August 11 of Bernard Farrell, Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Longford. Bernard will be sadly missed by his wife Isobel (Bea), son Brian, brother Tom, sisters Betty, Mary and Teresa, brothers-in-law Hugh and Sean, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in St Joseph's Hospital Chapel on Tuesday, August 14 from 12 noon until 2 pm, followed by removal to St James's Church, Clonbroney, Ballinalee, for Funeral Mass at 3pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please.



Gerard Noonan, Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in St Christopher's, on Saturday, August 11 of Gerard Noonan, Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers and sisters Patrick (P) Eddie, Johnny, Nancy and Rita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, August 13 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery.



Evelyn Cashin (née Lohan), Manchester, England and Caggle, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness in Manchester, England, on Monday, July 30 of Evelyn Cashin (née Lohan), Manchester, England and Caggle, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her parents Jack & Teresa Lohan (Caggle) and her sister Pauline Duffy. Beloved wife of Jim and much loved mother of David, Olivia and Christopher. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband and family, brother Sean, sisters Ita, Teresa, Mary, Bernadette and Imelda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Wednesday, August 15 to St Bernard’s Church, Manchester, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 16 at 10am followed by burial in Cheable Cemetery. Memorial Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated in St Bridget's Church, Four-MIle House, on Sunday, August 26 at 10am.

Michael ‘Milo’ Cunningham, Belmore, Ballymore, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar, on Saturday, August 11 of Michael ‘Milo’ Cunningham, Belmore, Ballymore, Co Westmeath. Beloved husband of Mary, and much loved father of Anne, Theresa, Oliver and the late Michael and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, brother Desmond, son-in-law Sean, daughter-in-law Mary, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Luke, Ivan, Noah, Milo, Kitty and OJ, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Michael rest in peace.

Reposing at Newbrook Nursing Home, Newbrook, Mullingar on Monday, August 13 from 5pm to 6.15pm, arriving at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Ballymore at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 14 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Mary Leahy (née Gibbons), Coventry, UK and formerly Newtown, Cloonfad, Roscommon

Following the recent death of her beloved husband Pa, the death occurred, peacefully at home on Friday, August 10 of Mary Leahy (nee Gibbons), Coventry, UK (formerly Newtown, Cloonfad, Co Roscommon), aged 92, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by sons, John and Kieran, daughter Catherine, daughters-in-law Mary and Kathryn, devoted grandchildren Rachel, Rebecca, Sarah, Megan and Conor, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Joint removal to St Anne's Church, Coventry at 7pm on Wednesday, August 15, followed by their Funeral Mass at 10.30am on Thursday, August 16. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha

Monsignor Edward J Mulligan, Clearwater, Florida, USA and formerly of Woodlands, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in Clearwater, Florida, USA, on Friday, August 3 of Monsignor Edward J Mulligan, Clearwater, Florida, USA and formerly of Woodlands, Arva, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his brother Patrick and sister Kathleen Masterson. Deeply regretted by his sister Maura Keaveney, Cavan, in-laws, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. RIP.

Interment will take place in Clearwater, Florida, USA.

