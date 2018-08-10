Deaths in Longford - Friday, August 10, 2018

Julie Newman (née Breslin), Clonrollagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at St James's Hospital, Dublin, on Monday, August 6 of Julie Newman (nee Breslin), Clonrollagh, Longford, late of Tuam, Co Galway.

Predeceased by her husband Christy and her infant son Neil. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Eleanor, Sarah and Christine, her son John, grandchildren, sisters Frances and Sal (Longford), brothers Anthony (Mayo), Tom (Gorey, Wexford) and Paddy, nieces and nephews, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, August 10 at 11am in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St James's Oncology Unit care of Glennon's Funeral Directors, Longford. House strictly private please. "I líonta Dé go gcastar sinn".

Angela Donnelly, ‘Innisfáil’, Greenfield, Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, August 7 of Angela Donnelly, ‘Innisfail’, Greenfield, Longford, peacefully at St Joseph's Hospital, Longford.

Angela, sadly missed by her loving sister Phyllis Meally (Longford) and her brother Sean (Cloncoose), nieces, nephew, sister-in-law Anne and brother-in-law Frank, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, August 10 at 1pm in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Joseph's Hospital Comfort Fund c/o Glennon's Funeral Directors, Longford. "Ni bheidh a leitheid ann arís".

Helen Hawkins (née McDonagh), Glenmore, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, August 7 of Helen Hawkins (nee McDonagh), Glenmore, Aughnacliffe, Longford, peacefully, at her own home, surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her husband Eddie, son Cathal, daughters Lorraine, Caroline and Edel, sons in law Billy, Garry and David, daughter in law Elaine, her brother and sisters, grandchildren, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, August 10 in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Nigel Bannon, Crover, Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in Cavan General Hospital, on Thursday, August 9 of Nigel Bannon, Crover, Mountnugent, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his wife Miriam and sister Ruth. Deeply regretted by his sons Mark and Ross, brothers Ivan Bannon, David and Richard Ramsey and sister Deirdre, grandchildren Killian, Alexander and Sebastian, daughter-in-law Sylvia, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his son Mark’s residence, Crover, Mountnugent, on Friday, August 10 from 4pm until 9pm. Funeral Service on Saturday afternoon, August 11 at 2pm in St Bride's Church, Mountnugent followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Monsignor Edward J Mulligan, Clearwater, Florida, USA and formerly of Woodlands, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in Clearwater, Florida, USA, on Friday, August 3 of Monsignor Edward J Mulligan, Clearwater, Florida, USA and formerly of Woodlands, Arva, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his brother Patrick and sister Kathleen Masterson. Deeply regretted by his sister Maura Keaveney, Cavan, in-laws, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. RIP.

Interment will take place in Clearwater, Florida, USA.

Micheál Davitt, Inis Temple, Kinlough, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon

The death occurred, suddenly at Sligo University Hospital, on Monday, August 6 of Micheál Davitt, Inis Temple, Kinlough, Co Leitrim and formerly of Boyle, Co Roscommon and London.

Deeply regretted by his loving fiancée Maureen, children Michelle, Maia, Diana, and Ion, parents Sean and Frances, brother Sean (Australia), sisters Eileen (Kilcommons Dromod), Majella Green (Manorhamilton), sister-in-law Rosaleen, brothers-in-law Donie and Peter, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and a large circle of family and friends.

Remains reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Friday, August 10 from 5pm to 7pm with removal to the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 11 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Murray, Clooncagh, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Wednesday, August 8 of John Murray, Clooncagh, Strokestown, Roscommon, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his sorrowing family, good and caring neighbours and friends.

He will be sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, August 10 at 12 noon in Carniska Church. Burial afterwards in Kilgefin Cemetery.

Patrick ‘Paddy’ Dolan, High Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, August 7 of Patrick ‘Paddy’ Dolan, Dublin, & formerly High Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim at Tallaght hospital, Dublin after a short illness.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Veron, sons Declan, Raymond, Darragh & daughter Patricia, grandchildren, cousins, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass on Friday, August 10 at 10am in St Patrick's church, Ballinamore with burial afterwards in Oughteragh cemetery.

Michael ‘Mike’ Curran, Southill, Delvin, Westmeath / Cornamona, Galway

The death occurred, suddenly, on Friday, August 3 of Michael ‘Mike’ Curran, Edmonton, Canada and formerly of Southill, Delvin, Co Westmeath and Cornamona, Co Galway. Loving husband of Mary-Ann and father of James, John, Michael and Maureen. Mike will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, sisters Sarah McKernan (Monaghan) and Breda Kiernan (Johnstown, Delvin), his brother in law, grandchildren, nephews and nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Funeral and burial will take place in Canada on Friday, August 10.

Mass for the repose of Mike's soul will take place in the Church of the Assumption, Delvin on Friday, August 10 also at 9.30am. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

