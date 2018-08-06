Deaths in Longford - Monday, August 6, 2018

Bridie Cunningham (née Daly), Barrack Street, Granard, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, August 1 of Bridie Cunningham (nee Daly), Barrack Street, Granard, Longford, died at Mullingar Regional Hospital.

Sadly missed by her husband Paddy, sons Christopher, Jamie, and Adam, her sister Margaret, and brother Gene, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday, August 7 from 1pm until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, August 8 to St Mary's Church, Granard, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery Castletown, Finea. Family time on Wednesday morning please.

Gemma McGee, Smear, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly in the Mater Hospital, Dublin surrounded by her family, on Saturday, August 4 of Gemma McGee, Smear, Aughnacliffe, Longford, aged 24 years. Gemma will be dearly missed by her heartbroken parents John and Rosaleen, her loving brothers John, Niall and Darren, grandmother Mary, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and her many friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Kathleen Corrigan (née McNamee), Mullanadarragh, Carrigallen, Leitrim / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff at Arus Carolan Nursing home, Mohill, Co Leitrim, on Sunday, August 5 of Kathleen Corrigan (née McNamee) Mullanadarragh,Carrigallen, Co Leitrim and formerly of Corglass, Legga, Co Longford. Beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her son Shaun, sister Eileen Macken, Aughagreagh, Ballinalee, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.May Kathleen Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Arus Carolan Nursing home Mohill on Monday, August 6 from 3pm until 5.30pm with removal to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Carrigallen on Monday at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 7 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please.



Terence Harrington, Emlagh, Kingsland, Boyle, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in his 90th year, at University Hospital Sligo, on Saturday, August 4 of Terence Harrington, Emlagh, Kingsland, Boyle, Roscommon. Predeceased by his wife Una and sadly missed by his sons Patrick (Manchester), Thomas (Manchester), Gerard (Boyle) and his daughters Marian (Kiernan) (Kilglass), Regina (Harrington) (Middlesbrough), Fiona (Hughes) (Bishop Auckland), Lorraine (Mannion) (Cloonfad), grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Mahons Funeral Home Boyle on Monday evening, August 6 from 5pm to 7pm arriving at Breedogue Church for 8pm. Mass of christian burial on Tuesday, August 7 at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland care of Mahon Funeral Directors, Boyle.

Matthew Gralton, Woodview House, Leitrim Village, Leitrim Town, Leitrim / Roscommon Town, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday, July 15 of Mr Matthew Gralton, Woodview House, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and Mount Prospect, Roscommon Town.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Niamh, sons Rian, and Odhran, his father Hugh, mother Elaine, brother Ray, grandparents Tommy and Marcella Clyne, Stonepark, Roscommon Town. Brothers in law, sisters in law, father in law, mother in law, aunts, cousins, and a large circle of family and friends.

Requiem Mass at 12.30pm on Monday, August 6 in in St Joseph’s Church, Leitrim Village with burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery. House private on Monday morning please. Family flowers only please donations to The Kevin Bell Repatriation trust. May his gentle soul rest in God’s loving peace.



Leo Fagan, Simonstown, Coole, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly, but peacefully, at his home, on Friday, August 3 of Leo Fagan, Simonstown, Coole, Westmeath. Predeceased by his younger brother Dessie. Very sadly missed by his loving family, brother Michael, nephews Anthony and Matthew, nieces Claire, Fiona and Olivia, sisters-in-law Marie and Kay, grandnephews, grandniece, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Leo rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Michael ‘Mike’ Curran, Southill, Delvin, Westmeath / Cornamona, Galway

The death occurred, suddenly, on Friday, August 3 of Michael ‘Mike’ Curran, Edmonton, Canada and formerly of Southill, Delvin, Co Westmeath and Cornamona, Co Galway. Loving husband of Mary-Ann and father of James, John, Michael and Maureen. Mike will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, sisters Sarah McKernan (Monaghan) and Breda Kiernan (Johnstown, Delvin), his brother in law, grandchildren, nephews and nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Funeral and burial will take place in Canada on Friday next, August 10.

Mass for the repose of Mike's soul will take place in the Church of the Assumption, Delvin on Friday next, August 10 also at 9.30am. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

