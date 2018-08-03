Deaths in Longford - Friday, August 3, 2018 - evening

Brendan Keogh, Cullenmore, Dring, Longford / Cavan

The death occurred on Wednesday, August 1 of Brendan Keogh, Cullenmore, Dring, Co Longford, at the Mater Hospital, Dublin.

Tragically taken from his loving parents, Marian and Kevin, sisters Niamh and Aine, brother in law Colm, uncles, aunts, cousins and a large circle of friends, R.I.P.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown on Saturday, August 4 from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, August 5 in St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta at 2pm with burial immediately afterwards in local cemetery. House private please. The family wishes to thank Vancouver General Hospital, Cavan General Hospital and the Mater Hospital, Dublin.

Bridie Cunningham (née Daly), Barrack Street, Granard, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, August 1 of Bridie Cunningham (nee Daly), Barrack Street, Granard, Longford, died at Mullingar Regional Hospital.

Sadly missed by her husband Paddy, sons Christopher, Jamie, and Adam, her sister Margaret, and brother Gene, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. May she Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

Patrick ‘Patsy’ McDowell, 19 Canal Court, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family, in St James's Hospital, Dublin, after a short illness, on Wednesday, August 1 of Patrick ‘Patsy’ McDowell, 19 Canal Court, Longford Town, Longford, formerly Listrahee, Ballinalee, Co Longford.Predeceased by his wife Mary.

Patrick will be forever missed by his daughters Helen and Bridgie, son John and Bernie (Aughaboy, Killoe), granddaughter Louise and partner Eddie, great-grandchildren Fia and Eddie Og, grandsons Andrew and his partner Alice, Patrick and his partner Emma, great-grandsons Kyle and Aidan, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Deep are the memories, Precious they stay, No passing of time, Can take them away. May he rest in peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Battery Rd, Longford, on Friday, August 3 from 7pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 4 at 11am in The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, followed with burial in St Emer's Cemetery.

Please note - parking for Connell's Funeral Home is now in Connolly Barracks, please follow signs.

Matthew Gralton, Woodview House, Leitrim Village, Leitrim Town, Leitrim / Roscommon Town, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday, July 15 of Mr Matthew Gralton, Woodview House, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and Mount Prospect, Roscommon Town.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Niamh, sons Rian, and Odhran, his father Hugh, mother Elaine, brother Ray, grandparents Tommy and Marcella Clyne, Stonepark, Roscommon Town. Brothers in law, sisters in law, father in law, mother in law, aunts, cousins, and a large circle of family and friends.

Remains reposing at his residence this Sunday, August 5 from 2pm until 9pm with family time thereafter please. Requiem Mass at 12.30pm on Monday, August 6 with burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery. House private on Monday morning please. Family flowers only please donations to The Kevin Bell Repatriation trust. May his gentle soul rest in God’s loving peace.

Kathleen Keaney (née Benison Gildea), Miskawn, Aughnasheelin, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, August 2 of Kathleen Keaney (nee Benison Gildea), Miskawn, Aughnasheelin, Ballinamore, Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband, Patrick ‘Sonny’, brothers Francie, Pete and Sean. Deeply regretted by her daughter Maureen, sons Michéal and Carl ‘Charlie’ Longford, sisters Bridget Jordan, Ballyfarnon and Maureen O'Rourke, Longford, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Shivnans Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Friday, August 3 from 4pm to 6pm, followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin, arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 4 at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House Private Please.



Owen ‘Ownie’ Mitchell, Guerteenoran, Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, August 2 of Owen ‘Ownie’ Mitchell, Guerteenoran, Cloone, Co Leitrim, suddenly at his home.

Predeceased by his sisters; Kathleen and Nancy (UK), Bridie (Ballinamore) and his brother Sean (Cloone). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Remains reposing at St Patrick’s Hospital Mortuary, Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday evening, August 3 from 5:30pm - 7pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Cloone arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 4 at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie