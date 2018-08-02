Deaths in Longford - Thursday, August 2, 2018

Patrick ‘Patsy’ McDowell, 19 Canal Court, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family, in St James's Hospital, Dublin, after a short illness, on Wednesday, August 1 of Patrick ‘Patsy’ McDowell, 19 Canal Court, Longford Town, Longford, formerly Listrahee, Ballinalee, Co Longford.Predeceased by his wife Mary.

Patrick will be forever missed by his daughters Helen and Bridgie, son John and Bernie (Aughaboy, Killoe), granddaughter Louise and partner Eddie, great-grandchildren Fia and Eddie Og, grandsons Andrew and his partner Alice, Patrick and his partner Emma, great-grandsons Kyle and Aidan, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Deep are the memories, Precious they stay, No passing of time, Can take them away. May he rest in peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Battery Rd, Longford, on Friday, August 3 from 7pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 4 at 11am in The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, followed with burial in St Emer's Cemetery.

Please note - parking for Connell's Funeral Home is now in Connolly Barracks, please follow signs.

James Dowler, Bawn, Moydow, Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, July 31 of James Dowler, Bawn, Moydow, Longford, former employee of Longford County Council, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

James will be dearly missed by his wife Sarah, sons JJ, Peter, Padraig, Sean, Tony, Martin, Brendan, David, Aiden and Gerry, daughter Mary Dervan, sisters Margaret Byrne (Dublin), and Mary McDonagh (Dublin), brothers Bernard (Ballycloghan), Michael (England), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sister-in-law Patricia, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. In life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still, In our hearts you hold a place, That no one can ever fill. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford on Thursday, August 2 from 5pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 3 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Moydow, followed by burial in Carrickedmond Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House strictly private please at all times. Please Note! Parking for Connell's Funeral Home is now in Connolly Barracks, Please follow signs.

Mike Murray, Shannon Quay, Rooskey, Leitrim / Sligo Town, Sligo

The death occurred on Monday, July 30 of Mike Murray (B.Arch), Shannon Quay, Rooskey, Co Leitrim and formerly Sligo, after a short illness bravely borne with courage and dignity, at Sligo University Hospital.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Mary, son Paul, daughters Lee-Anne and Jamie, relatives, work colleagues, neighbours and friends.

Mike will repose at his home with removal on Thursday morning, August 2 to arrive at at St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with Funeral afterwards to St Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. House Private.

Eddie Francis Blake, Greenaun, Eslin, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, July 30 of Eddie Francis Blake, Greenaun, Eslin, Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully in the loving care of staff in St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon after a short illness.

Deeply regretted by his sister Vera, sister-in-law May, niece Catriona, nephews Caillin, Cathal, Dermot and Eamonn, grandnieces, grandnephews, family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning August 2 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Mohill followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private please.

Pat McGovern, Dromod and Aghakinnigh, Swanlinbar, Cavan / Kinawley, Fermanagh

The death occurred on Tuesday, July 31 of Pat McGovern, Dromod and Aghakinnigh, Swanlinbar, Cavan/ Kinawley, Fermanagh and late of Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Clones, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving sister Mary Murray, brother Gerry, brother-in-law James Murray, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 2 at 11am in Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar with burial in Killaduff Cemetery.



Séan ‘Jackie’ Nolan, Ard na Greine, Clonageeragh, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred on Tuesday, July 31 of Séan ‘Jackie’ Nolan, Ard na Greine, Clonageeragh, Castlepollard, Westmeath, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his father and mother, brothers Michael and Feichin. Survived by his loving wife Anna, his four children, sixteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren, sons in-law, daughters in-law, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence, Ard na Greine, Clonageeragh on Thursday, August 2 from 3pm until 10pm. House private thereafter. Removal to St Feichin's Church, Fore on Friday, August 3 for 11am Funeral Mass and afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House strictly private on Friday morning. Family flowers only. Donations to St Feichin's National School, Fore. Nì bheith a leithèid arìs ann. The family would like to thank all the nursing staff for their continuous support and care throughout Séan's illness and especially to the Palliative Care Team.

