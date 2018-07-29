Deaths in Longford - Sunday, July 29, 2018 (Evening)

Rita Keenan (née O'Connor), Lisanedan, Old Road, Ardagh, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, July 29, 2018 of Rita Keenan (née O'Connor), Lisanedan, Old Road, Ardagh, Longford, peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Sadly missed by her loving husband John Joe, her son John and her daughters Bernadette Power (Portumna) and Barbara McCormack (Enfield), grandchildren Clodagh and Killian, her sister Rose Lysaght (Dublin), her sons-in-law Cormac and Colin, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home Chapel, Edgeworthstown on Monday from 4pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore, care of Paschal Lyons, Funeral Director, Ardagh.

Patrick (Paddy) Kiernan, Cam, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, July 28, 2018 of Patrick (Paddy) Kiernan, Cam, Edgeworthstown, Longford in his 93rd year, peacefully surrounded by his family in the loving care of the staff of St Therese’s Ward, St Joseph’s Care Centre, Longford.

Predeceased by his sisters Anne, Mary and Bridget, his nephews Seamus and Patsy Kiernan, Paddy is deeply regretted by his sister Kitty and brother-in-law Bartley McGovern and by his nieces Maura Kenny & Ann Quinn, Edgeworthstown, Cathy McLynn, Ballymahon, his nephew Bartley (Bart) McGovern, Kinnegad, also his nephews Dessie & Tony Kiernan, Dublin and John Kiernan, Edgeworthstown, his nieces Ann Quinn, Mullingar and Marie Donoghue, Dublin, the Sherry family, USA. and his grandnieces and grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews, his good friends and neighbours.

Reposing in St Joseph's Hospital Chapel on Sunday, July 29, from 5-8pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, July 30 in St Mary Church, Edgeworthstown at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only, donations to St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford, if desired.

Mary (Mel) Logan (née Conlon) Annaghderg, Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred on Saturday, July 28, 2018 of (Mel) Logan (nee Conlon), Annaghderg, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Michael and sister Patricia, Mary is deeply regretted by her sons Micheal and Sean, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother and sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill, today, Sunday, from 6-8pm and reposing at her home on Monday from 12 noon to 4pm, with removal to St Joseph's Church, Gorvagh, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Fenagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Arus Carolan Nursing Home.

Maureen McGuinness (née Casey) Irishtown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred on Saturday, July 28, 2018 of Maureen McGuinness (née Casey) Irishtown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath peacefully in her 97th year in the loving care of the staff of Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar. Devoted wife of the late Patrick Joseph and loving mother of her late son Noel and her daughter Ann, Maureen is the dearly loved mother of Alfie, Rita, Maria, Geraldine, Pauline, Betty, PJ, Peter, Kevin and Joan, cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be sadly missed by her family, her daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar, on Sunday 29th from 3-6pm with Requiem Mass on Monday, July 30 at 11.30am in St Matthew's Church, Milltown, Rathconrath, Mullingar. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

Eliazbeth (Lily) Burke (née Kelly) Ardandra, Legan, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, July 28, 2018 of Eliazbeth (Lily ) Burke (née Kelly) Ardandra, Legan, Longford, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Michael, brother Stephen Kelly, sisters Kay Fagan and Marion Larkin, Lily will be sadly missed by her son Gerry, daughter Ita, brother Bernie, daughter-in-law Rose, son-in-law Nick, grandchildren Oliver, Shane, Finn and James, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at the home of her son Gerry and daughter-in-law Rose on Sunday from 2-9pm with Mass of the Resurrection on Monday in St Mary's Church, Legan at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Longford palliative care.

Ita Murphy (née Muldoon), Anvill Court, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Wednesday July 25, 2018 of Ita Murphy (nee Muldoon), Anvill Court, Ballinamore, Leitrim, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, in her 95th year.

Deeply regretted by her family, Brendan, Mary, Rosarii, Anthony, Brian, Bernard, Adrian, Ita and Theresa, brother Pat, sister Bridie McGlynn and Nance Browne, sister-in-law Rita Muldoon, brother-in-law John McGlynn, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her home on Saturday, July 28 from 3-7pm and on Sunday July 29 from 2-5pm followed by Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday July 30 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aughnasheelin Cemetery.

