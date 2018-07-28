Deaths in Longford - Saturday, July 28, 2018 (Morning)

Eliazbeth (Lily) Burke (née Kelly) Ardandra, Legan, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, July 28, 2018 of Eliazbeth (Lily ) Burke (née Kelly) Ardandra, Legan, Longford, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Michael, brother Stephen Kelly, sisters Kay Fagan and Marion Larkin, Lily will be sadly missed by her son Gerry, daughter Ita, brother Bernie, daughter-in-law Rose, son-in-law Nick, grandchildren Oliver, Shane, Finn and James, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at the home of her son Gerry and daughter-in-law Rose on Sunday from 2-9pm with Mass of the Resurrection on Monday in St Mary's Church, Legan at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Longford palliative care.

James Gilchriest, No 5 Fairgreen, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred of James Gilchriest, No 5 Fairgreen, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, peacefully after a long illness bravely borne at St Patrick’s Community Hospital, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Trish (nee Ruane, Milltown, Tuam, Co Galway), daughters Amy and April, parents James and Maureen, brothers Michael and Declan, sister Geraldine, Father-in-law, Mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and a large circle of family and friends.

Predeceased by his brother Kevin James' remains will repose at his residence this Friday July 27 from 2-9pm. Family time thereafter please. Requiem Mass on Saturday afternoon July 28 at 4pm in St Joseph’s Church, Leitrim Village with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s New Cemetery, Drumshambo. House private on Saturday please. Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to St Patrick’s Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

Ita Murphy (née Muldoon), Anvill Court, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Wednesday July 25, 2018 of Ita Murphy (nee Muldoon), Anvill Court, Ballinamore, Leitrim, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, in her 95th year.

Deeply regretted by her family, Brendan, Mary, Rosarii, Anthony, Brian, Bernard, Adrian, Ita and Theresa, brother Pat, sister Bridie McGlynn and Nance Browne, sister-in-law Rita Muldoon, brother-in-law John McGlynn, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her home on Saturday, July 28 from 3-7pm and on Sunday July 29 from 2-5pm followed by Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday July 30 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aughnasheelin Cemetery.

Mary Moran (née Doyle), Caplahard House Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath

The recent death occurred on Wednesday July 25, 2018 of Mary Moran (neé Doyle), Caplahard House, Glasson, Athlone, Co Westmeath, peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family and in the exceptional care of the staff at South Westmeath Hospice, Athlone.

Mary will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, Michael, daughter Cliodhna, son Michael, brothers, Tommy (Australia), Desmond and Seamus (Drumshanbo), Kieran (Dublin), her adored grandchildren, Brian, Cillian, Ryan and Aidan, daughter-in-law Joanna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and a wide circle of very supportive neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Strand Funeral Home, Athlone on Friday, 27 July, from 3pm with Rosary at 6.45pm followed by removal at 7.15pm to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclair, Glasson arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 28 at 11pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu if desired, to South Westmeath Hospice, c/o Hugh Flynn Funeral Directors, Main Street, Moate, Co Westmeath. House Strictly Private Please.

