Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, July 25 2018 (Evening)

Trevor Martin, Lahard, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday July 22, 2018 of Trevor Martin, Lahard, Ballinamore, Leitrim, tragically.

Predeceased by his beloved mother Eileen, Trevor will be sadly missed by his father Peter, his son Benjamin, daughter Sophia, brothers Damien & Jason, sisters Caroline, Tracey & Vanessa, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday, July 25 from 6-10pm and on Thursday July 26 from 2-5pm. Removal on Thursday evening July 26 to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday July 27 at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore.

Mary Moran (née Doyle), Caplahard House Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath

The recent death occurred on Wednesday July 25, 2018 of Mary Moran (neé Doyle), Caplahard House, Glasson, Athlone, Co Westmeath, peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family and in the exceptional care of the staff at South Westmeath Hospice, Athlone.

Mary will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, Michael, daughter Cliodhna, son Michael, brothers, Tommy (Australia), Desmond and Seamus (Drumshanbo), Kieran (Dublin), her adored grandchildren, Brian, Cillian, Ryan and Aidan, daughter-in-law Joanna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and a wide circle of very supportive neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Strand Funeral Home, Athlone on Friday, 27 July, from 3pm with Rosary at 6.45pm followed by removal at 7.15pm to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclair, Glasson arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 28 at 11pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu if desired, to South Westmeath Hospice, c/o Hugh Flynn Funeral Directors, Main Street, Moate, Co Westmeath. House Strictly Private Please.

Dara Masterson Keenan, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Friday July 20, 2018 of Dara Masterson Keenan, Longford Town, Co Longford.

Dara will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, mother Hannah, father Tom, sisters Serena and Gemma, brother Patrick, uncles, aunts, Christina, nephew Liam, relatives and many friends.

A private service in celebration of Dara’s life will take place in Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Wednesday July 25 followed by private cremation.

Pat Donohoe, Aughnaglace, Cloone, Leitrim/Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday July 22, 2018 of Pat Donohoe, Aughnaglace, Cloone, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital Sligo surrounded by his loving family.

Pat will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Bridget, sons; Raymond and Peter, daughters; Linda and Helen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers; Andy and Malachy, sister; Mary, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Remains reposing at his residence on Tuesday, July 24 from 4-8pm. Removal on Wednesday, July 25 to St Joseph's Church, Aughavas arriving at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 26 at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House private outside of reposing times please.

Very Rev Michéal Quinn, Parish Priest, Crosserlough, Cavan/Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Saturday July 21, 2018 of Very Rev Michéal Quinn, Parish Priest, Crosserlough, Co Cavan and formerly of Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, suddenly at his residence.

Reposing at the Parochial House, Crosserlough on Tuesday July 24 from 4-8pm and on Wednesday, July 25 from 2-5pm concluding with prayers at half past five.

Removal to St Mary’s Church, Crosserlough to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 26 at 11am followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore at 3pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Mary’s Church Restoration Fund.

Michael Sheil London and formerly of Portnahinch, Lanesboro, Roscommon

The death occurred on Friday, July 6 2018 of Michael Sheil, London and formerly of Portnahinch, Lanesboro, Roscommon peacefully in London.

Michael will be very sadly missed by his beloved wife Margaret, children Kieran and Marian, grandchildren Natalie, Martyn, James and Katie, nephews Thomas and James, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Wednesday, July 25 from 6.15-7.30pm followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, July 26 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilteevan Cemetery.

