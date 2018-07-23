Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 23, 2018 (Evening)

G Alan Crowe, Rockview, Delvin, Westmeath/Mohill, Leitrim/ Meath/Dublin

The death occurred Sunday July 22, 2018 of G Alan Crowe, Rockview, Delvin, Co Westmeath and formerly of Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family.

Loving husband of Pamela, and devoted father to Colin, Mark and Vanessa (Carroll), Alan will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, son-in-law Cyril, daughters-in-law Joan and Audrey, his adored grandchildren Tara, Evan, Hazel, Alan, Ross, Rachel, Laura, Lily and John.

Funeral Service in St Michael's Church of Ireland, Castlepollard on Wednesday, July 25 at 3pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the MRI Scanner, Mullingar Hospital, c/o Gaffney's Undertakers, Delvin. House private please.

Pat Donohoe, Aughnaglace, Cloone, Leitrim/Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday July 22, 2018 of Pat Donohoe, Aughnaglace, Cloone, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital Sligo surrounded by his loving family.

Pat will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Bridget, sons; Raymond and Peter, daughters; Linda and Helen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers; Andy and Malachy, sister; Mary, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Remains reposing at his residence on Tuesday, July 24 from 4-8pm. Removal on Wednesday, July 25 to St Joseph's Church, Aughavas arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 26 at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House private outside of reposing times please.

Marie McNaboe (née McKenna), Crott, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday July 22, 2018 of Marie McNaboe (nee McKenna), Crott, Moyne, Co Longford, peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family following a short illness.

Reposing at her home on Monday July 23 from 2pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday July 24 in St Mary's Church, Moyne at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Legga Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society. House strictly private at all other times please.

Very Rev Michéal Quinn, Parish Priest, Crosserlough, Cavan/Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Saturday July 21, 2018 of Very Rev Michéal Quinn, Parish Priest, Crosserlough, Co Cavan and formerly of Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, suddenly at his residence.

Reposing at the Parochial House, Crosserlough on Tuesday July 24 from 4-8pm and on Wednesday, July 25 from 2-5pm concluding with prayers at half past five.

Removal to St Mary’s Church, Crosserlough to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 26 at 11am followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore at 3pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Mary’s Church Restoration Fund.

Sean (Smiler) Nolan 23 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, July 22, 2018 of of Sean (Smiler) Nolan 23 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Longford suddenly at home surrounded by his heart broken family.

Predeceased by his wife Eileen, Sean will be sadly missed by his daughters Siobhan and Sharon, sons-in-law Ollie and John, sister Patsy Duffy, brother Michael, aunt Josephine Murray, grandchildren April, Evan, Teegan, Orrin, Erin, Courtney and Niall, great-grandaughter Darcy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-Law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday, July 23 from 4-10pm and also on Tuesday from 2-8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 25 in St Mary's Church Edgeworthstown at 12 noon, followed by burial in Aughafin Cemetery. Family time on Wednesday morning please. Family Flowers Only Please.

Michael Sheil London and formerly of Portnahinch, Lanesboro, Roscommon

The death occurred on Friday, July 6 2018 of Michael Sheil, London and formerly of Portnahinch, Lanesboro, Roscommon peacefully in London.

Michael will be very sadly missed by his beloved wife Margaret, children Kieran and Marian, grandchildren Natalie, Martyn, James and Katie, nephews Thomas and James, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Wednesday, July 25 from 6.15-7.30pm followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, July 26 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilteevan Cemetery.

William (Bill) Doyle St Patrick's Terrace, Edgeworthstown and formerly of Newport, Legan and Crosskeys, Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Friday July 20, 2018 of William (Bill) Doyle St Patrick's Terrace, Edgeworthstown and formerly of Newport, Legan and Crosskeys, Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford.

Predeceased by his wife Mary and his daughter Anne Bill will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughter Mary (Mahon), son Frank, son-in-law Charlie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Sunday from 5-7pm concluding with prayers at 7pm.

Removal on Monday to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Mary Matthews (née Carberry) Cartrons, Keenagh, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, July 21 2018 of Mary Matthews (née Carberry) Cartrons, Keenagh, Longford peacefully surrounded by her loving family in her sister Lena Duncan's home Ballymulvey, Ballymahon, Co Longford.

Mary will be dearly missed by her loving husband Denis, sons Shane, David and James, sisters Teresa, Kathleen, Rachel, Eileen, Elizabeth and Lena, brothers Frank and Bob, grandchildren Eva and Max, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her sister's Lena Duncan home, Ballymulvey, Ballymahon, Co Longford on Sunday 22nd from 12 noon until 5.30pm followed by removal to St Dominic's Church, Keenagh for prayers at 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Monday, July 23 at 12 noon followed by burial in Abbyderg Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care Team, c/o of Connell Funeral Director's or any family member. Donation box in the church.

Martin Bohan, Mc Loughra, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred on Saturday, July 21, 2018 of Martin Bohan, Mc Loughra, Mohill, Leitrim peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo.

Predeceased by his mother Katie, father James, brothers Pat, Michael (USA), Bartley (Drumsna), sisters Mary and Bridie (USA), Martin is deeply regretted by his sister Ann and brother Jim (USA), brother-in-law Pat Keogh, sister-in-law Mary Bohan, niece, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick, on Monday from 4-6pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, to arrive at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to The North West Hospice, Sligo.

Sheila Flanagan (née Smyth), Well Road, Cork City, Cork / Granard, Longford/Clare

The death occurred on Friday July 20, 2018 of Sheila Flanagan (nee Smyth), Douglas, Cork and late of Granard, Co Longford, peacefully, at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick and loving mother of Maria and Patricia (Trish) and dear sister of the late Annie and Bridget (Beasie), Sheila will be sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Hugh, niece, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday July 24 from 4-7pm. Reception prayers on Wednesday July 25 at 10.45am in The Church of Our Lady Of Lourdes, Ballinlough followed by Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael’s Cemetery, Blackrock. Donations in lieu of flowers to Marymount Hospice or The Alzeimer Society of Ireland.

